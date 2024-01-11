The Motorcycle Federation of the Valencian Community (FMCV) has assured this Thursday that it did process the report of the accident that left the pilot Carlos Tatay paraplegic, contradicting the statements of the Spanish Federation (RFME), which had accused the autonomous agency of not have done it. In addition, the FMCV has called the RFME “negligent” and has asked it to “assume its responsibilities” in the case.

Tatay, a 20-year-old Valencian, had an accident in July 2023 when he fell from his motorcycle while competing in Portimao (Portugal), in a Moto2 Junior World Championship event. Since then, both institutions have been evading responsibilities and have pointed the finger at each other, not wanting to assume the costs of the pilot's recovery.

“The Spanish Motorcycle Federation intends that the negligence committed be borne by Valencian motorcycling,” the Valencian federation denounced in its latest statement. In that same text, the FMCV also announced that it will proceed with “legal measures” against the RFME, maintaining the crossfire that both federations have exchanged in recent days.

On Wednesday, the RFME announced a file against the FMCV, under the justification that said federation had not processed the Tatay accident report. In addition, the RFME accused the regional federation of refusing to “provide truthful documentation on the mandatory sports insurance contracted” and of “inexplicably defending the insurer,” against the interests of the pilot.

In its response this Thursday, the FMCV stated that the accident report, which they claim to have processed, “is in the possession of both the athlete, their lawyers, the RFME and all the parties involved” and also denied having hidden the documentation on the athlete's insurance, as his counterpart claims. An insurance that, in addition, they assure that the RFME verified and approved at the time.

The aforementioned statement also recalled that the accident occurred in an international test and defended that the FMCV does not have “powers” ​​in them, but that it corresponds to the Spanish federation. Finally, the regional federation said it was waiting for a response from the Higher Sports Council, an institution to which they have presented “several complaints, resources and requirements” regarding the actions of the RFME.

In statements in November, Tatay himself accused both federations of leaving him “stranded” with a very costly statement. Two months after his words and seven months after the accident, both institutions continue to exchange responsibilities and the pilot continues to face his recovery without any type of federation support.

