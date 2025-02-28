The Valencian government spreads an image of the security chamber to show that Mazón entered the Cecopi at 20.28

The Valencian Executive has disseminated a report signed by the Generalitat Prevention and Emergency Coordinator based on images of the Chambers of the Security System of the Emergency Coordination Center (Cecopi) to insist that the arrival of the regional president, Carlos Mazón, to those facilities was at 20:28 hours on the day of the DANA.

Salome Pradas, the Minister that managed the Dana: “The truth will already be known, I am clear about what happened”

The time of his arrival at the Cecopi on the day of the Dana has gone from being “from 7 pm” in the first version to “8:28 p.m.”. In statements to Eldiario.es, the Minister that managed the Dana, Salome Pradas, has responded, about whether he was waiting for the arrival of the president for the sending of the mass alert, which “the truth will be known.” “I stay in saying nothing for now, although some information harms me, but I am clear about what happened.”

The report, provided to EFE by the Generalitat, includes screenshots of the security camera of the Emergency Center in L’Eliana. Specifies that this center “has, within the existing security measures, of a video surveillance system (CCTV) with various fixed and mobile chambers, both outside and inside their dependencies” and that consists of two video recorders where the images are stored in real time, 24 hours the 365 days.

He also explains that the synchronization of recorders is not automatic, but is done manually by responsible technical personnel. The last synchronization was carried out on the occasion of the official time change in Spain in the early morning from October 26 to 27, 2024, a few days before the Dana.

The same report, dated last 18, includes the access of other authorities from the viewing of the cameras.

Mazón prioritizes saving in the courts his political management of the DANA



Specifically, at 3:53 p.m. the Cecopi Director of Fire Emergency and Extinction arrived at Cecopi, Alberto Javier Martín Moratilla; At 16:56 the then Minister of Justice and Interior, Salomé Pradas, and at 5:45 p.m. the president of the Diputación de Valencia, Vicente José Mompó.