The Valencian Government announced on Monday morning the launch of a crash plan endowed with 340 million euros with the purpose of granting direct aid to companies and workers in the economic sectors most affected by restrictions on social mobility, hotels and restaurants, tourist accommodation and tourist activity (travel agencies or operators) and leisure and cultural activities.

The Valencian president, Ximo Puig, has described this plan, called Resiste, as “parenthesis aid” to cope with the exceptional situation and aimed at minimizing damage to the most vulnerable sectors. He has presented it in the company of representatives of the employers and the main unions (CEV, CC OO and UGT) and of several advisers of the autonomous government.

The socialist Puig, who governs in coalition with Compromís and Unides Podem, has justified the choice of the main beneficiaries with the argument that the hospitality industry represents almost half of the workers who continue in ERTE and of the self-employed with a termination of activity benefit . In addition, since the beginning of the pandemic, they are the ones that concentrate 30% of the loss of added value and 50% of the job losses. These future grants are in addition to those that already work.

The 340 million of the plan will go to around 21,000 companies, 43,000 self-employed and 144,000 workers. The Generalitat will contribute 82% of the funds (279 million), coming mainly from its own budget and from the European React-EU funds. To finance a part it will go into debt. The rest of the funds will be borne by a Covid Municipal Cooperation Fund, agreed with the provincial councils and city councils, which will be created in the coming days and which will also include aid for crafts or non-sedentary commerce.

The Minister of Finance, Vicent Soler, has highlighted the intention of the Generalitat that its public bank, the Valencian Institute of Finance, can include direct aid in its loans with favorable conditions in order to speed up the arrival of liquidity to those affected . A decree will soon specify the regulations with all the conditions and the beneficiaries of the aid.

The plan includes several measures: 80 million direct aid to cover Social Security contributions for 21,000 companies and 43,000 self-employed from the most affected sectors; eight million to complement the Social Security benefit already received for the 26,000 self-employed persons most affected by the total closure of activity or by the drastic reduction in income; and 17 million to help the 48,000 workers who remain in ERTE and receive a reduced salary.

The plan will also support leisure and entertainment activities, with special attention to nightlife (nightclubs, discos, pubs, theaters) due to the restriction sustained during these months, which will benefit from aid from the Cooperation Fund. Also the sectors of the festivals (the fallas, for example) and some cultural companies may benefit.

There will be a line of subsidized loans of up to 750,000 euros for companies related to leisure, accommodation, restaurants and related activities, with subsidized aid, with which it intends to mobilize 50 million euros. In addition, a line of participatory loans of up to 800,000 euros will be opened for companies that are in a limited financial situation and that before the pandemic were viable (another 50 million).

The president of the regional employers ‘association CEV and vice-president of the CEOE, Salvador Navarro, highlighted the capacity of the regional, local and provincial Administration to “unite in favor of the most affected sectors”, as well as the employers’ association and the unions, to get out of this situation.

The general secretary of CC OO PV, Arturo León, has assured that the plan is “a lifeline”, a step towards the objective of economic reactivation, and Ismael Sáez, head of UGT, has indicated that when resources are put in, it is easy to reach agreements and has praised the agreement between all parties

In a first reaction, the employers’ association for leisure, tourism and gaming in the Valencian Community (Fotur) has “welcomed” the Plan Resiste, although it considers the aid it provides “insufficient”. The Business Coordinator of Leisure and Hospitality of the Valencian Community has applauded the Plan Resiste, although it has claimed to know its content before being approved and that the aid is retroactive.

In a statement, the Coordinator has assessed the plan that will help

with 340 million euros to the sectors that are suffering the most from the crisis

although they have regretted that they see “how decrees, orders and

instructions full of goodwill, but which completely fail in the

achievement of its objectives ”.