The president of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, of the PP, has dismissed Luis Manuel Martín Domínguez, a 54-year-old Andalusian, as undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice, at the request of the head of this department, Elisa Núñez, appointed by Vox. Núñez explained that she found out this Thursday morning that the undersecretary had hidden from her a 2011 compliance sentence for “gender violence”, which has produced an “absolute breakdown” of his “trust”. He has conveyed this to Mazón through a letter, who has called this afternoon for an extraordinary plenary session of the Consell, to dismiss the one who was one of the first positions in the second tier appointed by Vox. His proclamation was published in the DOGV on July 26.

The counselor did not want to explain the content of the sentence, hiding behind the fact that it is “a personal issue” and she does not want to violate “the right to privacy.” Nor has it begun to assess the difference between this case and that of Carlos Flores Juberías, who was the head of the Vox list in the last regional elections and negotiator of the pact with the PP, sentenced to one year in prison in 2001 for psychological violence against his ex-wife, which today would be classified as gender violence. Professor of Constitutional Sciences, Flores ended up leading the list for Congress to facilitate the agreement with the PP in the Valencian Generalitat and is now a deputy in Congress.

The president of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, with the new Minister of Justice and Interior, Elisa Núñez Sánchez, in July. Biel Aliño (EFE)

Núñez has used the expression “gender violence”, which the extreme right wing has banned. And she has framed the decision within the “framework” of the agreement with the PP, as has the spokesperson councilor, Ruth Merino, who has accompanied her in her appearance. “I have acted consistently within the framework of the Government pact, at the same time that I learned of the news,” she stated. Núñez has a doctorate in Law from the University of Alicante, a degree in Religious Sciences from the Pontifical University of Comillas in Madrid and was a professor at the San Vicente Mártir Catholic University of Valencia. She was also an advisor in the PP Government between 2007 and 2011.

Martín Domínguez was responsible for the social area of ​​the autonomous body of the Social Housing Agency of the Community of Madrid, before taking up the position in Valencia. He graduated in Law from the University of Huelva in 1999. He is a prison officer and his appointment was received with surprise in Valencia, especially due to the lack of knowledge about him. He is part of the group of senior officials appointed at the proposal of the national leadership of Vox, according to Consell sources. The party led by Santiago Abascal is having a hard time filling all the positions that correspond to it under the pact with the PP, signed three months ago, on June 14, after an express negotiation. It is the first dismissal, two months after Mazón’s inauguration.

The decision to strike down Martín Domínguez for hiding a “sentence of gender violence” comes two days after the Valencian Cortes Board approved a PP proposal to eliminate the term “sexist violence” from the banner that the institution wields. in the minutes of silence after crimes against women. Instead, the slogan “No to violence against women” will appear on the poster. The initiative had the votes of Vox and the opposition of the socialists and Compromís.

The 2011 sentence carried a sentence of 11 months of removal from Martín Domínguez and no contact with the victim, his wife, for having punched him in the shoulder and threatened her with a knife in front of their son, as reported by the victim in his statement before the Civil Guard agents who initiated the investigation, according to Cadena SER advances. It happened in Aljaraque, the town of Huelva where he lived.

“Shame”

The political parties in the opposition, the PSPV-PSOE and Compromís, have described the situation of the Valencian Government as “shame” after the dismissal of the undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice. Different representatives of both groups have lamented, via social networks, that “once again a person convicted of gender violence is weighing down” the Valencian Community. The socialist general secretary and former president of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, on your profile on the social network (formerly Twitter), has censored that this is “another case” of gender violence, which is why it has considered that “this is no longer normal.” “What a shame,” he concluded.

The parliamentary spokesperson for the coalition, Joan Baldoví, has reproached the head of the Consell, Carlos Mazón, that his “Valencian barbarity” is having “a government negotiated by an abuser who had another abuser in the Ministry in charge of protecting abused women. ”.

Sources from the Valencian Government, on the contrary, highlight the speed with which both the counselor and the president have acted to stop an unsustainable situation within the Ministry of Justice and the Interior with the aggravating factor of the concealment of the sentence by the undersecretary.