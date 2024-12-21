The president of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazónhas highlighted that the Valencian Executive, through the Valencian Housing and Land Entity (EVha), “has delivered the first 21 homes of the building in La Torre (Valencia) to families who lost their home in DANA on October 29″, so with these properties “there are now 114 families who have been offered a home in the Generalitat’s public park.”

This is what Mazón pointed out after visiting this building of 184 homes. The ground floor, common areas and basements of the infrastructure were affected by the floods and are being conditioned in several phases with the aim of “making these housing resources available.” as soon as possible“. The reconditioning work on the building has involved an investment of more than two million euros, as reported by the Generalitat in a statement.

The head of the Consell has indicated that “in this first phase it has been possible relocate 21 families coming from municipalities such as Aldaia, Alfafar, Catarroja, Massanassa, Picanya and Torrent and the rest of the homes, up to 184 in the complex, will be progressively enabled.”

In this sense, he has stated that of the 114 families that have been offered housing in the Generalitat public park, 72 of them have accessed this solutionanother five are deciding whether to accept it and another 37 have not found it necessary.

Mazón has highlighted that these homes in La Torre “are delivered fully equipped and are awarded for a period of six months at no cost.” In this sense, he stressed that “after six months the situation of the cohabitation unit will be reevaluated and, if the apartment continues to be needed, it will go under the of social rent”.

Affordable rental

Initially, these 184 homes were going to be allocated for affordable rental in an allocation process that was going to begin in mid-November and in which half of the properties would be transferred to young people under 35 years old. However, the emergency situation caused by the storm forced the affected people to be prioritized in order to address the housing emergencies of many families who lost their homes.

The award criteria to access one of these homes are: be a resident of the area affected by the floods and that the damaged home constituted the habitual residence; lack other housing; show off the condition owner’s physics, usufructuary or tenant of the damaged home; that there has been lost home or it needs a structural repair or its recovery period exceeds six months; and not exceed income of 4.5 times the Multiple Effects Public Income Indicator (IPREM), referred to 12 payments.

The president of the Generalitat has underlined the “commitment” of the Generalitat to “respond to the needs of people affected by the floods who have lost their homes and need an urgent solution” and regretted that the central government “has not yet made available all the available Sareb homes” .

Likewise, he thanked the “effort” of the First Vice Presidency and Department of Social Services, Equality and Housing to offer homes owned by the Generalitat in which “already they have been invested more than three million of euros in adapting and furnishing”, while thanking the “solidarity” of various companies that “have donated part of the furniture and collaborated in the conditioning of the properties”.

Direct rental aid

Mazón has stressed that the Generalitat “works from the first moment to serve people affected by DANA, especially those who have lost their home.” In this sense, he highlighted other measures such as “direct and bureaucratic aid” for rent, of which “611 have already been processed for a value of 6.84 million euros”.

These aids have a maximum amount of 11,200 euros per beneficiary to cover up to 12 monthly payments of income worth up to 800 euros per month, the amount of the deposit and the guarantee. The homes in La Torre have a surface area that ranges between 48 square meters and 89, with one, two and three bedrooms. Eight of these homes are accessible and all include a garage space.

These are homes equipped and conditioned for adapt to weather conditionsin compliance with current regulations. In addition, each floor is equipped with a covered terrace that functions as another room in the home.

The building consists of two volumes, one of 21 plants and another 15 on a socket of four. On the fourth floor, above the central body, there is a terrace accessible as a collective environment for residents and a community space, which can be accessed from the four hallways.

This is a building action promoted by the Generalitat that HE welcomes European funds. Of the total investment, close to 23,500,000 euros, approximately 8.5 million correspond to the Next Generation and the remaining 15 million to the Generalitat.