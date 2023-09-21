The president of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, and the Minister of Finance, Economy and Public Administration, Ruth Merino, this Thursday at the Generalitat. Ana Escobar (EFE)

The Valencian president, Carlos Mazón, presented this Thursday a package of tax measures that includes tax deductions in personal income tax (IRPF) of 30% up to a maximum of 150 euros on expenses associated with sports practice. (such as paying for a gym or rehabilitation instructors), for oral health or for those generated by a family member with mental health problems. The beneficiaries will be people with individual declarations of up to 33,000 euros and joint declarations of up to 48,000, with retroactive effect from January 1, 2023. In total, 2.1 million Valencians, according to the estimate of the Generalitat.

This package also includes deductions of 30% up to 100 euros on expenses for the acquisition of prescription glasses, lenses or cleaning solutions; for those caused by a family member who suffers from a rare or highly complex pathology, or for those generated by a family member with Alzheimer’s or acquired brain damage. The economic impact of this measure is estimated at 180,000 million euros. The most expensive section is oral health, with 80.3 million euros, followed by optical, 63 million.

In addition, Mazón has presented a reduction in the Property Transfer Tax, the so-called housing tax, which includes a super-reduced rate of 6% (it was at 8%) for the acquisition of a home with a price of less than 180,000 euros for young people under 35 years of age, for all types of income; 6% for officially protected habitual housing up to 180,000 euros (also without income discrimination), and 3% for officially protected housing up to 180,000 euros of special regime and for housing for large families, people with disabilities and women subjected to domestic violence. gender. These reductions will have a cost in income of 19 million euros and could benefit around 15,000 young people, according to the calculations of the Valencian Government, made up of the PP and Vox.

In total, the deductions from both packages add up to 200 million euros. These measures are included in the draft of the preliminary draft law to accompany the Generalitat’s budgets for 2024, which was published this Thursday. Mazón has highlighted that this is aid to alleviate “the fiscal pressure” of people with lower incomes and who are suffering the most from the rise in prices. He added that “the draft is open to dialogue” to introduce proposals and modifications. Furthermore, he has highlighted the importance of promoting “healthy living”, something that “will help reduce health spending in the medium term”.

“This is the first big step in a tax reform that will go further. We will achieve the objectives, and we will always encourage citizens’ pockets in a complementary way to the tax reduction,” he pointed out, before referring to “that virtuous circle in which lowering taxes ends up collecting more”, since citizens have “more money in your pocket” that “reverts to the economy.” He has insisted that collection will not be affected by these deductions, nor by the already announced bonus of 99% of the Inheritance and Donations Tax, which he has estimated at 166 million for the next year, but that it will be expanded.

The tax reform of the PP and Vox has a total impact of 366 million euros, according to their accounts, which the second most indebted autonomous community in Spain after Catalonia will no longer receive.

ESC observations

In this sense, the Economic and Social Committee (CES) of the Valencian Community, an advisory body of the Generalitat, yesterday announced its opinion on the first fiscal measure of the new Consell, which was the suppression of the Inheritance and Donation Tax. In it, he points out that “the economic report included in the complete file that accompanies the Draft Law estimates the economic impact of the reform at 231.53 million euros. Based on budget execution data, overall tax collection has been substantially higher in the last two years, which is why the CES CV calls for its review,” says one of the observations.

This figure of 231.53 million euros of the economic impact that eliminating this tax will have is different from the 166 million that Mazón has provided today. The Minister of the Treasury, Ruth Merino, who appeared alongside the president, explained to this newspaper that the difference lies in the fact that the memory used by the CES is not updated until September, as is the figure of 166 million.

“The Committee,” notes another, “has confirmed in its annual socioeconomic reports that “there is a global insufficiency of resources to cover the expenses of the autonomous communities, with the consequences that this has, above all, in the provision of public services.” fundamental.” In this sense, “the CES CV considers that the approval of the rule will mean a reduction in income for the Valencian Community derived from the Inheritance and Donation Tax bonus,” he points out.

The Socialist parliamentary deputy spokesperson and former Minister of Finance, Arcadi España, has described the fiscal policy of the Consell de Mazón as a “smokescreen”. “The devil is in the details,” he has said. “The Consell de Mazón forgives 350 million euros to 24,000 Valencians while raising the water bill of 2 million Valencians.” He questions the Consell’s calculations and recalls, in reference to the suppression of the Inheritance Tax, that “the CES of the Valencian Community itself has unanimously said that tax cuts for high incomes put public services at risk.”

Follow all the information Economy and Business in Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter