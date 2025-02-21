Friday, February 21, 2025
The Valencian deputy Aitana Mas, after recovering from breast cancer: “Thanks to the people who pay taxes”

February 21, 2025
Les Corts Valencianes have made a parenthesis in the political tension for the plenary of this Thursday in which President Mazón is again in the eye of the hurricane for its management of the Dana. The hemicycle standing has welcomed the former vice president of the Consell and deputy of Compromís Aitana Mas, who returns after having overcome breast cancer.

Before entering the building, more has been with the relatives of victims of the Dana who demanded the resignation of Mazón: “It is a rare day, because I am very happy and very happy, but it is difficult for me to see the people who have lost their Family members, who have lost its houses, who have lost everything and find no response in a government like Valencian ”.

Already in the plenary and before starting the session, but he has received an ovation of the deputies standing. Then he has taken the floor standing in his seat and thanked all the support samples: family, friends and colleagues.

He has had special words for his oncologist, Eugenio Palomares (“he is the person who has allowed me to be here”). He has also shown his thanks to all the people “who pay taxes”: “They have allowed it to have been treated with a treatment that I could never have allowed.”

