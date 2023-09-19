The Valencian Cortes have observed three minutes of silence to condemn the latest sexist murders. In the image, on the left, President Llanos Massó (Vox) together with deputies from the popular group, and on the right of the image, deputies from the PSPV and Compromís with different banners. Biel Aliño (EFE)

The minutes of silence called this Tuesday by the main Valencian public institutions to condemn the latest sexist murders in the Valencian Community, specifically in Orihuela Costa and Castellón, have been clouded by slogans and banners of condemnation. Two banners have been displayed at the doors of the Valencian Cortes: one where one could read No to violence against womenafter which the deputies of PP and Vox have gathered, and the one that was exhibited in the last legislature whose motto is The Courts against sexist violence and behind which the deputies of PSPV-PSOE and Compromís have placed themselves.

Practically at the same time, the Ministry of Justice and Interior, in the hands of the far-right group, published a tweet where it condemned without nuance the two sexist murders and that of a man, which occurred allegedly at the hands of the woman with whom he had a relationship. staff in Alcàsser. “We work to eradicate all types of violence in the domestic sphere towards women, men and children,” writes Justicia. However, the mayor of Alcàsser himself, Alberto Primo, of the PP, stated last Monday that the conviction for “gender violence” must be separated from the recent deaths of two women in Orihuela and Castellón, as “the one who committed the crime.” Generalitat” through “the president, Carlos Mazón, and the vice president, Susana Camarero” of the violent death of Manuel. “This is not the same. We show our absolute support to the family that we can imagine how they are. Of course, we condemn any form of violence,” he added.

The division has reached the doors of the Consell. The spokesperson and advisor of the Treasury, Ruth Merino, responded after the Tuesday plenary session. “This Consell is united and works together to work against gender violence. Banners do not save lives and nomenclature should be secondary. I don’t care what it’s called or the semantic issues. Government action is what has to count when it comes to women feeling protected,” Merino highlighted.

This Tuesday’s condemnation rally was the first to be held after the agreement reached last week at the Valencian Parliament Table between PP and Vox, government partners, to regulate these acts. The socialists asked in the Cortes that this concentration be unitary, since Vox has not been behind the banner neither in the two concentrations that have taken place so far in the legislature nor in those held since its arrival in the Valencian Parliament in 2019, and that They will carry the motto “against gender violence.”

The PP made an alternative proposal, which was approved with the votes in favor of Popular and Vox, which have an absolute majority in the Cortes, and against the PSPV-PSOE and Compromís, in which it regulated these concentrations on which there is no protocol and set as its motto “No to violence against women”, which is one of those exhibited this Tuesday.

At the end of the three minutes of silence, the PP ombudsman, Miguel Barrachina, accused the opposition of “messing” with the banners, of not respecting the only “legal agreement” that exists in this Parliament on these concentrations, and of “ usurp the name” of the Cortes on their banner to create “division.”

The president of the socialist group, Ximo Puig, has stated that to move forward against this violence we must “conceptualize well,” since women are killed for the fact of being women, and since “it is the sexist ideology that is killing.” There cannot be “any type of condescension against denialism, because denialism also kills.”

For the spokesperson for Compromís, Joan Baldoví, “wanting to hide a problem by changing its name is a way of playing the ostrich, of bowing our heads” and of “submitting” to the PP’s demands from Vox, but we must give names to the things: “It is sexist violence” and that is why “we have gathered with the same banner as always.”

In front of the Palau de la Generalitat, its members have observed a minute of silence for the latest sexist murders, those in Orihuela, Castellón and the last one that occurred in Murcia. The second vice president and counselor for Equality, Susana Camarero, has expressed the pain of the regional executive and has encouraged women to report. “We are next to her,” she stated.

Asked about the choice between ‘violence against women’ instead of ‘gender violence’ or ‘sexist violence’, Camarero stated that “the important thing is the unanimous condemnation of the entire society and the Consell against the violence suffered by women.” ” and has defended that “the important thing is not the name, the important thing is not the banners” given that “the banners do not save lives.”

Minute of silence in the Valencia City Council against the latest sexist murders in the Valencian Community. Valencia City Council

More differences in the City Council

The image in front of the façade of the Valencia City Council has also revealed differences between the political formations. The minute of silence took place there at 10 in the morning and the government councilors, the PP, and those from Vox followed it without any banner, while the PSPV has displayed a banner with the message No to sexist terrorism, and the councilors of Compromís each carried a sign with the motto: Enough of sexist violence. We want you alive.

In Castellón, the mayor Begoña Carrasco, of the PP, and the subdelegate of the Government in that province, Soleda Ten, have observed the minute of silence at the doors of the town hall.

This Tuesday, the Government Delegation in the Valencian Community observed a minute of silence under the motto In the face of gender violence, do not look the other way, which appeared on a poster hanging from the façade of the Palacio del Temple, to condemn the “sexist murders of Suzan Ann, in Orihuela Costa, and that of Nicoleta María, in Castellón.”