The plenary session of the Valencian Cortes approved this Wednesday the Generalitat's budget law for 2024, the first of the Government chaired by the popular Carlos Mazón and his Vox partners. The accounts have included the vote against the socialist opposition and Compromís.

The budget for next year amounts to 29,739 million euros, 4% more than last year. If in previous years and under the progressive Government of the PSOE and Compromís the opposition criticized the inclusion of an item of 1,300 million due to underfinancing, for this, PP and Vox have included 900 million euros that they hope to collect from the Assistance Guarantee Fund (Foga ), intended to cover the expense of caring for patients from the rest of Spain and foreigners, despite the fact that this fund has not been distributed for years.

However, this will not be the only adjustment that the Government will have to make in the event that it does not receive them. The Consell prepared the budgets with estimates from the Independent Authority for Fiscal Responsibility (AIReF) regarding deliveries to the Government accounts to the communities and with a forecast that the deficit limit would be 0.3% instead of 0.1% that has finally been marked. Nor do the Valencian Government's forecasts coincide with the figures dictated by the Government on the liquidation of the regional financing system for 2022. Thus, in total, the budgets are born with a gap of nearly 400 million euros between programmed expenses and expected income.

President Carlos Mazón already announced that he had no intention of changing the budgets and, therefore, declaring himself in rebellion against the Government's instructions. “My answer is no, I am not going to change the budgets. I am not going to change them, and Sánchez's cuts are not going to be applied when they come late, when they come badly, when they come irresponsibly. “We are not going to change the budgets, nor can I nor do I want to,” he said.

In defense of her favorable vote, Vox deputy Ana Vega has spoken of the end of the “fiscal hell” of previous governments against the tax reductions on inheritance and donation taxes included in these budgets. Vega has also said that with the new Consell the “linguistic gestapo” and “aid to separatist entities” have ended. The popular Miguel Barrachina has congratulated himself on the accounts despite the Government's “information boycott” due to the delay in the Government's calculations on payments on account and financing settlements.

The spokesperson for Compromís, Aitana Mas, has concluded that the PP and Vox accounts “do not cover the needs of the Valencian people and that they condemn this land to inequality.” “For the families with the most needs, this government will take a long time,” said Mas.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don't miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

The socialist Jose Muñoz has argued that his refusal is not only to the content of the budgets but to the “model” but also to the situation as a whole and has accused the PP of supporting the extreme right in the Government when this Tuesday, as he said, “a very dangerous line was crossed,” in reference to the blows to the chest that the vice president of the Generalitat, Vicente Barrera, inflicted on the socialist deputy José Cholvi and that, in Muñoz's opinion, “symbolizes the violence that we democrats must avoid.” of the institutions.” “The combat was always dialectical in the Cortes because this is the house of the word,” he said.