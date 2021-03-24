María Jesús Montero and the Madrid Minister of Finance, Javier Fernández-Lasquetty, last year in Madrid. SAMUEL SÁNCHEZ

While the debate on fiscal harmonization rages amidst cross accusations between autonomies and the central government, the jungle taxation of the autonomous communities is becoming increasingly dense. Currently there are 858 different measures for ceded taxes and crossing the border between one region and another determines important differences in personal income tax, inheritances or donations, as highlighted by the Panorama of Autonomous and Foral Taxation 2021 prepared by the Registry of Tax Advisors (REAF) of the General Council of Economists (CGE). In this twentieth edition of the report, presented this Wednesday, the impact of the rise in the maximum marginal rate on the highest incomes contained in the latest Budgets is collected. The Valencian Community is the one that taxes the taxpayers who earn the most; Madrid the least. The capital region is also the one with the least pressure on the lowest incomes, along with the Canary Islands, La Rioja and the Basque Country; Navarra and Catalonia the largest.

This is the result of the autonomous communities not only having their own taxes; They also have full management over a series of taxes that are fully assigned – such as inheritance and donations, patrimony or documented legal acts, which create important distortions between territories – and competences over which they share with the State, such as personal income tax – they can set the deductions, the personal and family minimum, and 50% of the general tax scale. “It is an impregnable jungle,” lamented the president of the CGE, Valentín Pich.

In personal income tax, for example, the maximum marginal rate ranges between 45.5% in Madrid and 54% in the Valencian Community. But the transferred taxes give a more overwhelming image of the differences that exist in regional taxation. The inheritance tax, which is levied on inheritances, is a clear example of this and a figure in which a race to the bottom is being generated when the beneficiaries are close relatives.

Heritage, 100% subsidized in Madrid

A son or daughter who inherits assets for 800,000 euros will pay 103,135 euros in Asturias, 1,586 in Madrid and zero in Andalusia, highlights the REAF and CGE report. The tax on large fortunes also gives rise to significant disparities. In the case of a patrimony of four million euros, in Madrid nothing would be paid, since the tribute is subsidized at 100%; in Extremadura, the community with the highest rates for the largest fortunes, the bill would amount to 59,919 euros.

Faced with these differences, the Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, has committed to ERC to undertake a harmonization of the taxes assigned so that the Catalan formation could give its approval to the Budgets for 2021, approved last December. This homogenization will go hand in hand with the deep tax reform that the Government already had marked in its coalition agreement and that it could not carry out in 2020 due to the pandemic, although new taxes such as the Google rate Y Tobin, the personal income tax has been raised to the highest incomes and the wealth tax has been increased by one point for fortunes of more than 10 million, among other measures.

The will to carry out a tax harmonization, in reality, is nothing new. Montero has been one of the most belligerent figures with the low taxation of Madrid in almost all tax figures since her time as Minister of Finance in Andalusia, repeatedly accusing her of tax dumping. But the fact that the horizon of the reform approaches – it would establish that the communities cannot lower or raise the taxes that they have ceded beyond certain limits – has angered the Madrid government and other autonomies governed by the PP. “I will be the worst nightmare of anyone who touches the pocket of the Madrid taxpayer,” the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, said last November.

Regulatory excess

The CGE estimates that the State’s collection has fallen between 9% and 10% in 2020, in the absence of knowing the official data for the end of the year. The income provided by the communities’ own taxes, highlights the CGE, only represent 2.1% of the autonomous tax revenues. Even so, if the collection per inhabitant is considered, the differences are important: the range ranges from 188.7 euros in the Balearic Islands to less than 10 euros in Madrid or Castilla-La Mancha.

For this reason, the CGE has once again recommended a reorganization of its own taxes and regretted the regulatory excess crystallized in more than 800 fiscal measures on ceded taxes. He also highlighted that communities have taken very few tax measures to deal with covid-19. “It seems necessary to reflect on the maintenance or not of certain taxes and the regulatory capacity of the communities on them,” say the economists. “This is the case of the wealth tax, on inheritance and donations and the modality of Documented Legal Acts and the Tax on Transmissions. This reflection should be done within the framework of the new financing system for the communities whose establishment seems unavoidable ”.