The Valencian city known for its thousand fountains and now revives its history through a water route

Inside the Valencian Community, the monumental city of Xàtivaa city that breathes history: it was headquarters in the Visigothic era, lived a stage of cultural splendor during the Muslim domination, became the second city of the Kingdom of Valencia and is the cradle of renowned characters, like the Borja family, which gave two potatoes.

The municipality of Granada that has become the European capital of the caves for its thousands of underground houses

The passage of time and history is very well reflected in the streets of its historic centerto such an extent that its old nucleus was declared a historical-artistic set in 1982. And there are thousands of visitors to admire their original monumental catalog.





Most are admired by the Imposing Castell that presides over the municipality from the heights. However, they do not know that there is a more original way to visit and tour the history of Xàtiva: through the sources and their water route. In fact, this curious and close relationship made him known as the city ​​of the thousand fountains. And it is not an exaggerated figure.

The thousand sources of Xàtiva

According to the Consistory, Xàtiva has drinking water channels at least since the Islamic era. It is precisely at that time when your Acuiferous wealth. Its settlers took advantage of the richness of the waters of the birth of Bellus and developed a whole system of channels to the urban enclosure.

Already in the seventeenth century there were more than nine hundred pipes, made unusual for the time, which gave the city an unpublished fame so far. The sources They were divided into three categories: the real, monumental and publicly sustained; the neighborhoods, maintained by the neighbors; and the individuals, scarce and only within reach of the wealthiest families.





Of those springs, a good group are preserved and can be visited thanks to the Water routethe most refreshing way of knowing Xàtiva, they maintain from the City Council. Among the most valued, the real source of the 25 pipes, located outside the Cocentaina portal. Another that also attracts attention is the source of the Trinitat, which presides over the square that bears that same name and is one of the few Gothic sources that are preserved in the Valencian Community.

The small municipality that was reborn thanks to the bookstores and that has become the first Catalan city of the book



He route It is completed by the source located in the Plaza de Roca; that of Sant Francesc, located in the homonymous square and that appears cited in the Llibre of distribution of the drought of Bellus of 1680; the neoclassical source of the lion; that of the fish of the Plaza del Trinquet; and the one located in the Natalicia house of Alejandro VI, fed by the spring of Bellus and known by its Baroque style.