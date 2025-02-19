The Minister of Finance, Ruth Merino, has announced that the Valencian Government will take the regional budget for 2025 to Les Corts Valencianes next week. That will mean having to delay the deadlines again, since it had been planned to The Department were presented during this week to explain the accounts of its departments in parliamentary headquarters.

Merino has cleared part of the uncertainty and has confirmed that the scheduled calendar will have to be changed this morning. Of course, about the negotiations with which it seems the only possible ally, the Minister did not reveal news.

“I hope that Vox and the rest of the parties study the budgets With responsibility, with a view to height, that improve them in everything they deem appropriate and approve them, “she said when asked about the possible support of the ultra -right party.

In recent days Vox has been shown Very critical of Vice President Gan Pampols And he has conditioned his support for the Mazón accounts to accept some of his demands in immigration and culture policy required by the national leader, Santiago Abascal, who has already forced the rupture of the Government Pact with the PP in the Generalitat the year the year past.

Merino said the budget will be differentiated in two parts, the ordinary, “which is very similar to the one that was already planned to present on October 29 and that it was paralyzed.” And on the other, the one designed to face the reconstruction after the Dana, “that comes from the loans that we will receive via flag that the government allows us” with the actions of each Ministry.

In this way, the presentation of the budgets will consider the week in which the Fiscal and Financial Policy Council, which is planned on the 26th with the removal of debt at the request of Catalonia. “It would be a disappointment that was the only point of the agend But he insisted that before the two Valencian priorities are the reform of the financing model and a leveling fund until it is applied.

The game moved 2.8 billion

The Minister made these statements after presiding over the meeting of the Commission of the Game of the Valencian Community, which the annual report of 2023 was presented. The amounts played in the face -to -face games competence of the Generalitat They amounted to 2,804 million euros in 2023, which means 11.89% more. This volume includes games of casinos, bingos, bets, rooms and recreational and random machines.

The report states that 60 files were initiated for very serious offenses, 1.69% above the initiated in 2022, which were 59. Regarding the files initiated by serious and mild offenses, a slight decrease is verified with respect to the year 202222222 , moving from 161 to 158, which represents a 1.86%decrease. Likewise, it is observed A decrease in the total number of companies registered In the game record of the Valencian Community, since in 2023 709 were registered, while in 2022 there were 737.