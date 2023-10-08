The toilet iron It is presided over by a huge painting with a forward date that reads in English “One Direction”. And that, looking only ahead, is precisely what Carito Lourenço (Córdoba, Argentina, 38 years old) and Germán Carrizo (Mendoza, Argentina, 42 years old) have been putting into practice since September 14, 2015—their birthday from Carrizo—raised the restaurant’s blinds for the first time. Two young Argentinians, who had arrived in Valencia a few years earlier, then dared to embark on a journey as a couple, professionally and personally, around a single table for 12 people, a concept until then much less common than now and which Despite some critical voices within the world of haute cuisine, they carried it out with conviction. Today that table with capacity for 12 people is part of the furniture in his office, but what it represents remains intact. “Carito and I against the world,” Carrizo states. Even if that means sometimes going against the current. “They told us that they had never given it a star [Michelin] in Spain to a restaurant with a single table,” remembers Carrizo. They had to remove it because the pandemic made it unviable and, coincidence or not, that year, 2021, the French guide awarded them one.

Lourenço, director of the restaurant, and Carrizo, the free verse of this tandem and more focused on the creative process, have not let go of their accent or the backpack of experiences around the Argentine table that they have spent almost 20 years in Valencia. they brought when they landed in the city in 2006. “We always say that we learned to eat there and cook here,” says she, who together with Carrizo spent the following years at the restaurant El Submarino, by Quique Dacosta (Denia, 3 Michelin stars), Vuelve Carolina and El Poblet (1 star Michelin), the latter two also from Dacosta. Until they announced their departure to become, in addition to chefs with their own speech, businessmen. A few meters from Fierro, the Doña Petrona food house It also bears his seal, just as The dessert centerbusiness dedicated to baking.

Empanada Justina, one of the starters on the menu. Michael Ponce

These two gastronomic cultures acquired at different stages of their lives are the ones that come together in their dishes. Thus, an Argentine empanada —“the only one with a Michelin star,” Carrizo points out—, a tribute to his mother named Justina, is served along with a spherical, breaded and fried gilda like a liquid croquette that explodes in the mouth. It is the only dish that has been maintained since the beginning and it is the one that the chef, for pure sentimental reasons, refuses to remove from the proposal. To do it they make their own coupage of beef fat and each day they personally choose the meat at the market that they will then chop for the filling, which they complete with onion and ground chili. In the days of the single table, diners were served at the kitchen counter, fresh from the oven, as a way of welcoming them to their “home.” Now, Justina arrives at the table as another starter. “The proposal has gained a lot, now people focus on the dish,” explains Lourenço, comparing the current stage of the restaurant with the previous concept.

But the empanada is not the only Argentine classic that they cover. These days they serve their interpretation of steak with lettuce, tomato and onion salad, a children’s classic meal, “the evocation of a memory” that they turn into a bite similar in flavors, but surprising in form. They call it beef and tomatoes and in it the beef — “Galician, due to its infiltration” — is cured “to enhance its flavor and improve its texture” and is served in “a kind of carpaccio, along with a juice of tomatoes cooked in the ember.” Something similar happens with another of their most distinctive preparations, the cremona, a traditional piece from the bakeries that they have worked on technically together with the baker Jesús Machi so that its dough is lighter, more similar to bread and less cakey than the original and that Now they accompany, although it varies, with mushroom butter shitake and a spoonful of caviar.

Beef and tomatoes. Michael Ponce Parsnip horchata. Michael Ponce ‘Affogato’ of foie and mushrooms. Michael Ponce Thyme dessert. Michael Ponce

With the exception of the empanada, which is immovable, the rest of the 16 passes that make up the 125-euro menu change depending on product availability. They have slowly and patiently built a network of about 40 suppliers who provide them, for example, with green tomatillos or corn, an ingredient that Lourenço took care to get someone to grow for them personally. Now for example, and although the season is more towards spring, they have asparagus brought from Xàtiva, thanks to a farmer who works them at different heights and mandarin oranges from one of their petit fours and his mandaricello —a liquor that they offer as a gift—come from the family garden of one of the members of their team. The list of products from the area weaves a common thread that looks at the Mediterranean, at its waters, but also at the lands of its coast: Valencian oyster, shrimp with citrus caviar, blue duck from the Albufera, parsnips —with which they make horchata —, thyme in the dessert and of course, rice, although used in a very different way from the canonical way: puffed, crunchy, and in combination with skate in marinade. although used in a very different way from the canonical one: puffed, crunchy and in combination with skate in marinade. “It is a fish that is out of the ordinary, few gastronomic restaurants work with it and it is a symbol on the Mediterranean coasts,” Lourenço justifies.

This entire staging takes place in just 50 square meters – 57, to be exact. which have now been slightly expanded with a small booth. After the Bagá restaurant in Jaén, it is probably the second smallest in size distinguished with a Michelin star, and its shape is a kind of trapezoid from which they make the most of each service: four tables, a kitchen in which work is done in a sepulchral silence and a single bathroom. The black color that prevails in the room contrasts with the light from the outside and the secrecy inside breaks from time to time with the busy neighborhood life that surrounds the establishment. Bells, passers-by, unloading vans, are part of the “scenography”, as Carrizo calls it. They have not wanted to isolate themselves from the daily activity of the neighborhood except when Valencia is in Fallas. So, they close, considering that the party (and what it entails) “is not part of the experience that the client seeks in Fierro.”

Empanada Justina, one of the starters on the menu. Michael Ponce

They have never made the Michelin star their end, they say, but they do not hide the satisfaction of achieving a distinction that is “a recognition of a job well done.” Lourenço, the first Argentine woman to have one, wears the star, clearly visible, hanging around her neck, a gift from her friends. And both she and Carrizo got it tattooed in red on her forearms. The two boast of having “never” missed a service — “yes or yes, one of them is always there,” says Lourenço — and in fact during the meeting with this newspaper they make assumptions to see when they will be able to go and cook at Mirazur together. to Mauro Colagreco. It will be the second part of the six-hand menu after his compatriot, whose restaurant has three Michelin stars, offered with them in Fierro one of the gala dinners scheduled for the celebration of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants gala in Valencia last June.

See also Correspondents of "Izvestia" spoke about voting in the villages of the LPR Carito Lourenço and Germán Garrizo’s favorite places to eat in Valencia Hotel Restaurant Rioja . “It’s where all the chefs go,” says Carrizo. “It’s in a town 25 minutes away. It has a good winery, but above all good rice dishes that they cook with firewood,” adds Lourenço. Address: Carrer Verge del Fonament, 37, 46181 Benissanó, Valencia.

. “It’s where all the chefs go,” says Carrizo. “It’s in a town 25 minutes away. It has a good winery, but above all good rice dishes that they cook with firewood,” adds Lourenço. Address: Carrer Verge del Fonament, 37, 46181 Benissanó, Valencia. Rausell . It is a traditional restaurant that has been passed down from generation to generation. Two brothers run it and they take great care of the product. They eat good meat, good fish and good patatas bravas. It’s going straight,” says Lourenço. Address: C/ d’Àngel Guimerà, 61, 46008 València, Valencia.

. It is a traditional restaurant that has been passed down from generation to generation. Two brothers run it and they take great care of the product. They eat good meat, good fish and good patatas bravas. It’s going straight,” says Lourenço. Address: C/ d’Àngel Guimerà, 61, 46008 València, Valencia. The Bressol. “It is a mega top restaurant to eat fish and drink champagne. It has a fish cart where they present the products of the day. I also recommend the foie cured in anchovies or the tuna tartar that they season with the marrow fat. The fish of the day they make them in suquet or Bilbao style, for example,” says Lourenço. Address: Carrer Serrano Morales, 11, 46004 Valencia, Valencia

They have spent almost as many years in Valencia as they spent in Argentina, they assure that their cuisine reflects at all times who they are, that it is “honest” and “respects the product”, and that in short, they cook how they like to eat. “We focus more on giving than on impressing and our greatest goal is customer happiness. We give everything on the field,” says Carrizo, who after a pause adds. “And if something doesn’t go well, there’s always the stop button. reset. Being able to get up every morning and face it as a new opportunity.” After all, that is a person of iron in Argentina, “someone who gives everything”, who is loyal to his cause and who can be trusted.

iron Address : Calle del Doctor Serrano, 4, lower right. 46006, Valencia.

: Calle del Doctor Serrano, 4, lower right. 46006, Valencia. Phone: 963 305 244

963 305 244 Price: 125 euros for the tasting menu. They offer three types of pairings for a price between 70 and 90 euros.

125 euros for the tasting menu. They offer three types of pairings for a price between 70 and 90 euros. Schedule: Wednesday and Thursday, meals only; Friday and Saturday, lunch and dinner.

You can follow EL PAÍS Gastro in instagram and Twitter.