‘Bou embolat’ in the Castellón town of L’Alcora this summer. Biel Año (EFE)

The Valencia City Council, governed by the PP with Vox as “preferred partner”, has revoked the agreement of the Governing Board of June 10, 2016 that prohibited the authorization of bouses to the run, in particular the modality of bou embolat, in the districts of the city. The decision is made after the Bous al Carrer Federation of the Valencian Community has withdrawn, as agreed with the current consistory, the contentious administrative appeal that it had filed against the order issued by the then municipal executive, led by Joan Ribó, from Compromís, in coalition with the PSPV-PSOE and Podem, which prevented the celebration of these bullfighting festivities.

The modality of bou embolat, in which a fighting bull runs through the streets carrying ironwork on its horns on which greased tows are placed and set on fire, it was held at night in districts such as Carpesa, Benifaraig, Borbotó and Massarrojos until its prohibition .

In this way, the City Council may once again authorize requests for the use of the public thoroughfare of the clubs in the districts where “these festivities have traditionally been held”, according to municipal sources confirmed to Europa Press, which specify that, in any case , now the Generalitat will be the administration that approves “in the last instance” the authorization of the bulls in any of its modalities.

The resolution of the City Council is based on a report from legal services and the secretary of the consistory that emphasizes that there is a decree of the Generalitat that authorizes the festivities, for which reason the same sources argue that their celebration is “absolutely legal”.

It is also noted in the resolution that the agreement of the previous municipal government “is not contemplated by the decree of the Generalitat”, since the requests that are formulated by the organizer or promoter of the traditional bullfighting festivities have to be resolved “in an individualized way and not in a generic way.

The same sources highlight the “contradiction” of the order issued at the time by the executive led by Joan Ribó, since they affirm that there are “numerous municipalities governed by Compromís and the PSPV” where these festivities are held, and cite the case of Bonrepòs i Mirambell , Foios, Museros or Moncada.

The PP criticized in 2016 the decision of the Ribó City Council to end the festivities, considering it “an attack on traditions”. The previous mayor defended it as “a city without the practice of bou embolat“For respect for animals and against animal abuse.

From the Federation of Bous al Carrer of the Valencian Community and the Association of Northern districts have celebrated the return of bullfighting, including the bou embolat, it’s closer”. The collective, in a statement, thanked the new municipal government team of the PP for its “firm commitment to our culture and traditions.”

“That the return of the bouses to the runin all its modalities, is closer to taking place is the result of the change of leadership of the Federation, which has not hesitated to defend our traditions before the courts and, likewise, of a transcendental event such as the change of municipal government, which in its electoral program included his commitment to the conservation and defense of Valencian traditions and, specifically, to bullfighting”, he pointed out.

For her part, the spokesperson for the PSPV in the Valencia City Council and former deputy mayor, Sandra Gómez, has criticized the revocation by the municipal government team, the PP, of the ban on authorizing bouses to the run in the districts of the city and has considered that this measure “makes us worse as a society, worse as a city and especially María José Catalá worse as mayoress.”

The mayor has considered that the “only decision” that the first mayor has taken has been to “turn us into a cruel city.” “If we reflect on what the Catalá government has really done in these months, the conclusion will be that objectively it has not done anything,” she criticized in a statement.

Last year, the controversy over the popular bouses to the run that are celebrated in the Valencian Community (receive the name of Correbous, in Catalonia) worsened last year when registering nine deaths and 984 injuries as a result of injuries caused directly by the bulls or by causing injuries in their flight, according to data from the Ministry of the Interior.