Next Saturday it is expected that the Valencia CF fans will leave the Mestalla empty as a symbol of protest against the continuous bad decisions of the club’s managers. Eight years ago the team was acquired by Peter Lim, a magnate from Singapore, who far from making a big team, has tried to do business with the famous Portuguese representative Jorge Mendes.
As a result of this, Valencia CF has gone from being a club that regularly plays in the Champions League and competes for titles, to being in no man’s land, and increasingly suffocated by the debts contracted to finish the stadium. The fans have been protesting throughout the season in Mestalla, with posters that express “Lim go home”, in a clear signal for them to sell and stop harming a century-old institution like Valencia. But everything would have increased when throughout this week, the newspaper Superdeporte, has been revealing audios of the President, Anil Murthy that have outraged the fans.
Far from resigning, Anil Murthy clung to the position these days in a statement he made from the club’s own media, while more audios have been coming out that leave him very badly off. It is unknown if Peter Lim is going to stop him, because we know that he is his chosen one, and that the Singapore tycoon has not shown any interest in Valencia growing. The fans are fed up and have been organized for a long time, carrying out all kinds of actions, both at a legal level in the form of demands, and socially, with protests and vindictive acts.
The fans wanted the protest to go further for this last LaLiga match and through Libertad VCF, an association that tries to bring together Valencianistas to find solutions, they have called a demonstration at match time, with the aim of let Empty Mestalla and send a clear message to the world of football.SEO
#Valencia #fans #furious #plan #leave #Mestalla #empty #game
Leave a Reply