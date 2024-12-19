Tension at the Valencia General Shareholders’ Meeting. The chants, shouts and boos against the management of the board and Peter Lim have led to the councilors and the president leaving the meeting because they have reported that they were not allowed to speak. Among the directors were Javier Solís (corporate director of the Che entity) and Layhoon Chan, the president of the club. There were just over 200 shareholders in the Mestalla stands.

The Board, which was opened for the first time to minority shareholders since 2019, was expected to be complicated by the unrest with the ownership and the sporting performance of the team, which is bottom in LaLiga. The call was at 12 noon, but after fifteen minutes with shouts of “Lim, go home”, “Layhoon Chan, liar” and “out, out” the session could not continue and was aborted for a few minutes.

Amid the noise, the secretary of the Board of Directors, Germán Cabrera, warned that if the chanting did not stop, they would go directly to the votes scheduled on the agenda, so shareholder interventions would be ruled out. This issue has caused even more discomfort and the councilors, who have felt rebuked, have left the stage set up on the grass of the Valencian venue for the Board.

After what happened, Valencia reported in The results of the votes will be published on the electronic headquarters.” In practice, whatever Lim decides is approved, since he concentrates 92% of the shareholders.

The events took place a day after it was learned that the justice system will investigate Peter Lim for disloyal administration.