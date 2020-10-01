Dr. Mahindra Vats

Question: I am a divorced woman of 31 years and have three children. Since my divorce six years ago, I have had four sexual partners (sexual partners), and always the problem is that they feel that my vagina is too loose. I have tried sex in many positions, but this does not satisfy men. I have also been doing Kegal exercises regularly, but it did not help. Even before I had children, my husband had the same complaint at that time. What can be done to tighten the vagina?

answer: For this you need to go to a gynecologist who will advise how you can improve things after the examination.

