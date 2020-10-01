answer: These are the most commonly seen cases where the urinary tract becomes more constricted although it seems normal. If she can pass urine without interruption then I suggest you do not get upset. If urine is obstructed or there is difficulty in passing urine, please take it to a gynecologist.
Also read: – Wife does not allow me to touch my private parts, what should I do?
note: If you are suffering from any such problem then you can mail your question to our sexpart at [email protected]
.
Leave a Reply