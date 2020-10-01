Question: I have a three-year-old daughter, who was born with a completely normal vaginal and urinary tract. Her vagina has been shown to shrink for the past two months, although the urinary tract is normal. What is wrong with it and how can it be corrected?

answer: These are the most commonly seen cases where the urinary tract becomes more constricted although it seems normal. If she can pass urine without interruption then I suggest you do not get upset. If urine is obstructed or there is difficulty in passing urine, please take it to a gynecologist.

Also read: – Wife does not allow me to touch my private parts, what should I do?



note: If you are suffering from any such problem then you can mail your question to our sexpart at [email protected]