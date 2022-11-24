On November 20, 2004 it premiered the moving castlealso know as Howl’s Moving Castle, but original title Howl’s Moving Castle. This 2022 celebrated an 18-year anniversary, and because of this it is very important to reconsider the enjoyment of this film and its proposal. In addition, there are also certain things to note and interesting facts that you may not know or no longer remember.

History of the moving castle

Sophie is a very kind young woman who works in a shop making hats, mostly because it links her to her late father. This, coupled with her insecurity, prevents her from seeking a life with more autonomous goals. I mean, she doesn’t think about what she would like to do or experience to be happy or free. She uniquely tries to stay away from her, even her own thoughts and needs.

One day, when leaving work, she meets Howl, a handsome and mysterious wizard who has terrible rumors, such as that he devours human hearts because he lacks one. Although at that moment she doesn’t know it’s him, they have a quick but deep encounter that will define the course of the story that will be full of wonders and colors.

After this episode, a spell will be cast on her that will make her a grandmother, the way we will see her for most of the movie. As Sophie seeks to return to her original body, she will have to work alongside the mysterious wizard who will also go through a life-threatening crisis.

Sophie and Howl are the main characters who, along with fire, a little boy, a scarecrow, a puppy and a witch, will have to deal with adversities to survive and settle more calmly in a world that is waging an armed war between wizards. and humans.

The construction of the characters

Howl and Sophie will embark on a dangerous path to return to normality – Sophie from premature old age and Howl from his dark form – while facing characters who are never all good or bad. Since their personalities are endowed with an ambivalent humanity, they will allow us to see them as beings undergoing change and acting from their temperaments and personalities to face and resolve things in the way they can.

What is extremely remarkable, many times there are no good or bad ways to act or react to circumstances. They are simply given a certain way by our contexts, experiences and personalities, and there is no need to justify or validate them, but to understand them through a very careful filter of empathy.

Source: Studio Ghibli

This flag is perched on wandering castle, so their characters are heroic in a humanized way.

The development of the firm romance between Sophie and Howl

In addition to this, the film proposes an idea of ​​romantic love free from physical appearances., a fact that can be questioned at any time in human history. Attraction in relationships is a very different thing than beauty standards within relationships.

the moving castle hints at the proposal of the illusion of physical attraction, when Sophie becomes a granny but Howl perceives her as she is, beyond the pretensions of beauty and goodness.

The film also makes a proposal of caring, bond building and brotherly attention in pursuit of a natural and enduring romance.

Source: Studio Ghibli

War and ideological conflicts

In addition, it is presented a critique of the political, social, and economic issues of leadership. Making specific emphasis on the aspects that intervene with the war that sets the world of the film, in which Howl is forced to participate and that causes greater discomfort in his life.

Although it is intended to be a peripheral issue, it is the structure of the conflict.

Howl’s Moving Castle and Studio Ghibli

The adaptation of wandering castle It was in charge of Studio Ghibli and was directed by Hayao Miyazaki, although in principle it was not planned to be so. Initially, the project was offered to the young director Mamoru Hosoda —The Girl Who Leapt Through Time, Wolf Children and Mirai—.

However, Studio Ghibli had its own claims for the film, and required that it resemble the style that Hayao Miyazaki had impregnated in the prestigious film. Spirited Away. Obviously, this would get in the way of Hosada’s creative freedom, which would later also adapt a literary work by Yasutaka Tsutsui, in his own style.

Mamoru Hosada promptly commented on why he left production:

“The difference between the movie I wanted to make and how they wanted to make it was too big, so I had to get out of the project.”

After this, Miyazaki joined and we got the beautiful film of the moving castle that we know For his part, Mamoru Hosoda managed to get his own style and already has a worthy established career.

Source: Studio Ghibli

The origin of the moving castle

the moving castle is based on a fantasy novel, written by the author Diana Wynne Jones, who published a trilogy:

1986 — Howl’s Moving Castle

1990 – Castle in the Air

2008— House of Many Ways

It should be noted that there are several differences between the literary work and its adaptation—such as the emphasis that Hayao Miyazaki places on issues of war, evil, old age, ugliness, and changes in people.

Source: Studio Ghibli

There are also details that are omitted, for example, that the age difference is almost ten years between Sophie and Howl.

On the other hand, I must remark that the value of his trilogy has many references to other important texts of universal literature, ranging from William Shakespeare, John Doone, anonymous medieval texts such as the writings of the Arthurian Cycle, to modern literature such as Tolkien and Frank Baum, for which it is worth taking a look at Wynne’s work.

The other proposals Howl’s Moving Castle: courage and love coupled with beauty and confidence

Yes, love is the main guiding thread of the film, however, I have to specify self-love. Because although romance is the tender thread that runs the film, self-love is built through or supported by it.

The main couple, at some point in the plot, worries about their physique and abiding by what is expected of them, they feel a lot of pressure and act in acid and even violent ways.

Source: Studio Ghibli

Nevertheless, they grow together while they search for a way to free themselves from their curses, which in a very symbolic way, they unconsciously and inevitably impose on themselves.

Sophie is burdened with her big sister responsibilities and has insecurities about her abilities, her physique and her decisions towards her family. For her part, Howl has obligations to the Crown and bears the decisions that she made before to acquire power, and obviously, since she obtains it, what she has achieved with it.

Howl and Sophie are a stable couple who face challenges side by side, but independently —in the end, they are personal things that they must solve, but this does not prevent them from supporting each other by sharing space and their feelings. In this way, they develop self-love while building their love for each other.

Source: Studio Ghibli

See again the moving castle

the moving castlelike every one of the Studio Ghibli movies, proposes love as the healthy way to face the different episodes of life, which require courage and confidence.

In this installment, the characters grow, not only change internally, but also externally. The scalps of both will not be like at the beginning, but they will understand that it is something natural and very valuable, they will accept it after having learned about it throughout the film. It’s all very symbolic.

Source: Studio Ghibli

The saturation of the image full of colors and details in the moving castleit will always bring you a different visual experience.

On the other hand, rethinking self-love and romanticism, the expectation of beauty, the politics of leadership coupled with the pain of war, and the flexible and unstable human character, will always be topics to think about in an attempt to shore up nuances. Each of these concepts is important at every stage of our lives, so the moving castle It will forever be a worthwhile film.

Several Studio Ghibli films are available on the Netflix catalog in Mexico, and the moving castle It is no exception, you can find it on the platform where you can enjoy it dubbed and subtitled.

