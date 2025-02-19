There are moments in business history that mark a before and after. The arrival of electricity transformed the factories. Internet revolutionized trade. And now, silently, artificial intelligence agents are redrawing the complete business map. But unlike previous revolutions, this does not give time to adapt gradually. It is now or never. Permite me to tell you a story that could be that of your company. Imagine directing a ship in the middle of the ocean.

For years, he has sailed with conventional instruments, learning to read the stars, trusting compasses that point to the north with reasonable precision. He has raffled storms and found safe ports. But suddenly, the weather changes radically. The storms become unpredictable, old maps lose validity, and while you keep using your traditional methodsobserves with impotence how other vessels advance at supernatural speed, dodging invisible obstacles for their instruments. What those other boats have discovered is the equivalent of having a magical crew, capable not only of seeing the invisible, but of making complex decisions in fractions in fractions second. They have incorporated ia agents.

And here is the key that many managers still do not understand: the difference between traditional virtual attendees and new AI agents is abysmal. We are not talking about an incremental improvement; It is an evolutionary leap comparable to the difference between a calculator and a data scientist. A virtual assistant is like a butler with script: you can answer predefined questions, follow clear instructions, but you will never get out of the libretto. If you ask for something outside your programming, you will get the classic answer: “I’m sorry, I can’t help you with that.” It is reactive, limited, predictable.

An AF agent, on the other hand, is like having a tireless executive partner. Not only receives orders; Understand contexts, anticipate needs, make decisions and execute complex actions autonomously. If you detect a problem in your supply chain, you will not wait for you to discover it; You will evaluate alternatives, contact suppliers and have a solution ready when you arrive at the office. You don’t need to be told every step; Understand the final objective and find the way. This intelligent autonomy is changing all the rules of the business game. And here comes the awkward part: while you read this article, your competition is probably already implementing these systems. It is not an exaggeration; It is the harsh reality. Imagine for a moment what it means to compete against a company that never sleeps, that processes information continuously, that optimizes each process in real time and that learns from each interaction. A company where human error is minimized, where decisions are made based on exhaustive data analysis, and where the reaction rate is measured in seconds, not in days.

How can you compete against that if it continues to trust exclusively in traditional methods? The threat goes beyond losing competitive advantage. We are talking about business survival in its most basic sense.

Companies that do not adopt AI agents will not only lag; They simply cannot keep afloat. The efficiency, costs and innovation capacity will become insurmountable. And here is the most terrifying part: time runs out. We are not facing a gradual transition that will take decades. This revolution advances at a vertiginous rhythm, and the windows of opportunity are closed quickly. Organizations that wait to see “how all this evolves” are taking, by default, the decision to fail.

But not everything is bad news. There is a way to survive and prosper. AI agents are not just a threat to lagging; They are lifeguard for those who know how to hold on to them. They represent the opportunity to reinvent themselves, multiply capabilities and compete in a new pitch. To take advantage of this lifeguard, however, it will need more than technology. You will need a new mentality. Whole processes must be rethink, redefine roles and, above all, dare to trust systems that may seem intimidating at first. The companies that are triumphing with AI agents not only bought software; They changed their way of thinking.

The road is not simple. There are implementation challenges, ethical considerations and the need for continuous training. But the alternative – not doing anything – is the only guaranteed option to fail. It’s like staying in a flame building because fearing to jump. We head towards a world of superabundance for those who know how to take advantage of this wave of innovation. A world where ia agents will exponentially multiply our ability to create problems and generate value. The limitations that seem impassable today will become trivial obstacles. But this promising future will only be available for those who act now. The opportunity window is still open, but it narrows every day. Every moment of indecision is another step towards irrelevance.

We are not facing a simple technological update; We are facing an existential decision for your company. AI agents are not an option; They are the only viable path to the business future. Who incorporate them will navigate to new horizons of possibilities. Those who ignore them will be trapped in an increasingly hostile ocean, with obsolete instruments and without the possibility of reaching a safe port. The time to act is now. Not tomorrow, not the next quarter, not when competitors have consolidated their advantage. Now.

Because in the end, the question is not whether the agents of AI will transform their industry; That is already inevitable. The real question is: will your company be among those who lead this transformation or among those that become cases of study on resistance to change? Salvavida is there, floating at your fingertips. Your decision will determine whether your company sinks or navigates to the new horizon that has already begun to draw.

Pablo Yusta is CEO of Aikit