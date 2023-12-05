Strength He achieved the goal of the season in Colombia’s Primera B, was promoted to the Betplay 2024 League, then became champion of the second half of the year and finished first in the Tournament reclassification table.

It may be of interest to you: Millonarios, in search of a ‘top’ forward: are you excited for the 2024 Copa Libertadores?

The lance team, which lost against Patriots in the first leg 3-1 and won 1-0 at home in the Grand Final, will play next season in the first division.

Also: Mackalister Silva compares Gamero with Lorenzo: ‘His work is similar to that of the National Team’

Fortaleza qualified for the B semiannual final

Something that has characterized Fortaleza in recent years is its work on social networks, which they take advantage of to entertain their fans and the general public with an innovative strategy.

And after the promotion to the first category they couldn’t miss the moment and decided to joke with their new ‘playground partner’ in the Colombian Professional Soccer.

Read here: VAR audios of the Cali vs. match are revealed Junior: controversial plays

Fortaleza is going to serve as the home stadium at the Metropolitano de Techo stadium, in Bogotá, so it will have to share the stage with Equidad Seguros, just like they do Millonarios and Santa Fe in El Campín, or Nacional and Medellín in the Atanasio Girardot.

Photo: Photo: Twitter: @Equidadfutbol

Taking advantage of the good relationship between teams, Fortaleza decided to surprise Equidad with a joke on his social networks: “Hello Equidad, I’m your new ‘roomie’ at the Estadio de Techo and I wanted us to start agreeing on things around the house.” … What days does each person sweep the mat… The washing of the bathrooms, the sign at the door when the other cannot enter… Those things.”

But the insurance company was not far behind and gave him its good response: “Delighted to share Roof with our ‘Amix’ from Fortaleza, we will agree on the housework, all carried out with EQUITY, however, it begins picking up all the mess he left Patriots in the celebration of his last visit”, was the insult launched for losing the Grand Final.

Fortaleza did not miss the message and wrote: “Help me, you’ve been on vacation for almost a month,” referring to the fact that the insurers were eliminated from the semi-final home runs of the Colombian League after not making it into the eight.

This is how the teams warm up for the games they will play next year at the Metropolitano de Techo stadium.

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO