The vaccine war is dominating the summit of the leaders of the European Union, which seeks to fill the shortage in providing vaccines for the new Corona virus, about three months after the launch of national vaccination campaigns in all countries of the European Union.

The summit, which began on Thursday, addresses the dispute between Brussels and London over the export of vaccines.

With the spread of a third wave of the epidemic throughout Europe, the European Union is expected to address, during its hypothetical summit attended by US President Joe Biden, the issue of slow vaccination campaigns on the continent and the problems of delivering AstraZeneca vaccines from Britain.

“Expediting the production, delivery and provision of vaccines is still necessary in order to overcome the crisis, and efforts must be intensified in this direction,” the leaders of the 27 member states said in the draft conclusions.

Yesterday, Wednesday, the European Union and the British authorities affirmed that they would work on a solution that “serves the interests of both parties” to settle the dispute regarding the export of vaccines.

In the face of a “very dangerous epidemiological situation”, the European Commission tightened the mechanism for supervising the export of vaccines, which was approved last January, which sparked criticism from London, the main destination for doses exported from the European continent.

The European Union exported about 10 million doses of all vaccines to the United Kingdom, but did not receive any dose produced in return, despite the fact that the contract signed with “AstraZeneca” stipulates that doses be sent from manufacturers in the United Kingdom.

The group clarified that its contract with London requires it to give priority to British requests.

In turn, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, warned that the European Union “exports on a large scale” but that “it is necessary to go in both directions.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was quick to condemn these measures and warned of the consequences of “arbitrary barriers” to anti-Coronavirus vaccines.