The introduction into civil circulation of the coronavirus vaccine developed by the State Scientific Center for Virology and Biotechnology “Vector” is scheduled for January 1, 2021, reports TASS…

Recall that today it became known about the registration of another domestic-produced coronavirus vaccine. The drug was developed by the Novosibirsk center “Vector”.

Post-registration clinical trials of the new vaccine will be conducted in various regions of Russia with the participation of 40 thousand volunteers.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called for increasing the production of two Russian vaccines against coronavirus and providing them primarily to the domestic market. According to the head of state, both drugs should be supplied to Russian pharmacy chains as wide as possible.

The Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov, in turn, said that the volume of production of vaccines against COVID in the Russian Federation will gradually increase from 800 thousand doses in November to 15 million doses in the spring of next year.

It should be noted that the first Sputnik V vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya Research Center for Electrochemistry with the support of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, was registered on August 11, and on September 9, the post-registration phase of its trials began in Russia.

Also in Russia, clinical trials of the third Russian vaccine against coronavirus, which was created at the Scientific Center. Chumakov RAS. According to the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Tatyana Golikova, trials of this drug will be completed by December.