Spain has received this week more than two million doses of vaccines after shipments of Pfizer / BioNTech, Modern and AstraZeneca. It is the first time that a similar figure has arrived in our country since the vaccination campaign began, according to Carolina Darias, on Wednesday at a press conference. In addition, the Minister of Health assured that “In April the arrival of vaccines will multiply by three or by fourth with respect to the first trimester”, which is intended to speed up the process to immunize 70% of the population in summer.

The three COVID-19 vaccines mentioned above will be joined by the April 19th the single dose developed by Janssen, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson. From here, the four drugs approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will be distributed among Spaniards based on their age or risk status, without them being able to choose which vaccine they want to administer.

Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna

The Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, both based on Messenger RNA, are intended for older people or with a high risk condition, as well as a large part of the health and social health personnel.

– Groups 1 and 2: make up the group with the highest priority in the strategy, such as elderly people and large dependents living in residences, just like him health and social health personnel who take care of them and the health and social health professionals working on the front line against the coronavirus. Most of these people are already immunized.

– Group 3A: fordained by the rest of hospital staff and primary care, professionals of odontology, dental hygiene and other health personnel who have to attend to patients without a mask for more than 15 minutes.

– Group 4: large dependents and their professional caregivers.

– Team 5: people over 80 years old.

When you finish with these groups, you will start with the persons from 70 to 79 years old (group 5B). Simultaneously, these drugs will receive the chronically ill with very high risk conditions, according to last update of the strategy: people with hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, solid organ transplant and waiting list for this, people in hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis, disease oncohematological, solid organ cancer being treated with cytotoxic chemotherapy, lung cancer being treated with chemotherapy or immunotherapy, immunosuppressed HIV infection, people with primary immunodeficiency and people with Down syndrome older than 40 years.

Then those who have Come in 60 and 69 years (group 5C) will also receive either of these two vaccines. Likewise, it is foreseen that the under 60 years of age with risk condition (group 7) are vaccinated with this drug, although they could also do it with another that is available.

AstraZeneca / Oxford

The Public Health Commission decided on Tuesday to remove the age limit set for the AstraZeneca vaccine and the University of Oxford, set so far at the 65 years. However, in practice, only that age will be exceeded to vaccinate essential workers, while generally it will be inoculated up to 65 years of age anyway. Therefore, this vaccine will complete the vaccination of the population groups prioritized by their essential activity.

– Groups 3B and 3C: “second line” health and social health personnel, which includes physiotherapists, dentists, public health personnel, among others.

– Groups 4: depending on their age and the availability of vaccines, some large dependents or their caregivers they could also get the AstraZeneca vaccine, instead of the mRNA ones.

– Group 6: active groups with an essential function in society such as those of the State Security Forces and Bodies or teachers.

Janssen

The update 5 where Health works collects that the single-dose vaccine “may be used in parallel with mRNA vaccines to increase the vaccination rate of older age groups”. Thus, as he explains Medical Writing, it could be administered to people who belong to group 5, that is, they are vulnerable due to their age:

– Group 5A. Persons 80 and over that have not yet been vaccinated.

– Group 5B. Persons between 70 and 79 years.

– Group 5C. Persons between 66 and 69 years.

Also, because it only requires one dose, the vaccine may be helpful in socially or economically vulnerable groups (homeless, temporary, etc.), difficult to vaccinate patients (with profound autism, intellectual disability or mental illness with great agitation, etc.) or hard-to-grasp people for vaccination.

Finally, Health also ensures that “people prioritized for vaccination who have history of asymptomatic or symptomatic infection, and regardless of gravity, they get a very satisfactory immune response with a single dose, which does not improve with the administration of a second dose ”. Therefore, it will be administered in people aged 65 or younger with a history of previous infection. In the case of exceeding this age, the two guidelines are maintained.