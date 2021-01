Hospital pressure takes a slight respite, although ICU patients increase and another 17 deaths are recorded Archive image of the vaccination at the San Pedro del Pinatar residence for the elderly. / Alfonso Durán / agM

In the midst of the critical situation that the Region is experiencing in this third epidemic wave, signs of hope are beginning to appear. The technical spokesman for the Covid-19 Monitoring Committee, Jaime Pérez, highlighted yesterday that infections in homes for the elderly and people with disabilities are plummeting, which is an ind