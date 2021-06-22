The KoviVac coronavirus vaccine has ended in Moscow. This was announced by the Department of Health of the capital, according to the radio station “Moscow speaking”.

“Registration for vaccination with this particular drug has been suspended. The Ministry of Health of Russia is expected to supply the next batch of this vaccine, ”the department said.

The vaccine “KoviVac” appeared in the civil circulation in the capital at the beginning of the summer. According to the director general of the Chumakov Center, Aydar Ishmukhametov, immunity to coronavirus after vaccination lasts for about eight months.

After another surge in the incidence of COVID-19, Muscovites lined up at vaccination points in shopping centers. According to RIAMO, 20 people have gathered in the Evropeisky shopping center since midday in front of the vaccination station. In the food court “Depot” the queue stretched over two floors.

Earlier, President Vladimir Putin called on Russians to get vaccinated against coronavirus, recalling that the infection leads to both lung damage and vascular damage. In addition, according to Putin, the country continues to develop new vaccines and drugs.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin also noted that vaccination of citizens in a short time will help form a “shield” against coronavirus. In addition, he recalled that Muscovites need to observe anti-epidemic measures in transport, trade and public places.