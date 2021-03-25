A network of volunteers, neighbors or strangers with information is facilitating in the United States the complex access to anticovid vaccines through Discord, Facebook or looking for vaccines by phone about to expire in a “Hunger Games” to get out of the pandemic as soon as possible.

“When the vaccination started I helped older relatives in New York and New Jersey to find vaccines and I realized how difficult it would be for an elderly person to access them “, explains in an interview with Efe Katelyn Hertel, a young New Yorker expert in data and programming who has co-founded” Vaccine Fairy ” , a platform that centralizes the request for vaccination appointments at the national level and distributes it to volunteers throughout the country to process them.

Hertel unraveled the covid-19 vaccine system in Facebook groups, where he learned the fine print of the eligibility criteria, the differences between vaccination centers, large pharmacies and pharmacies independent or became familiar with “drops”, the moment when each participating pharmacy suddenly publishes the available appointments on a daily basis.

“In the absence of a unified national system, it is not easy for people unfamiliar with technology to navigate the appointment request for vaccines. This is even more complicated now that in many places younger people and more showers on the internet can make an appointment. We see that they are taking away the place of the oldest“Hertel explains.

In the United States, each state has the power to manage vaccination preferences and the appointment request system and, although there are “state hubs” or centralized portals such as “Vaccine Finder”These internet sites redirect to others managed by each pharmacy and the user experience is very complex, in addition to requiring an internet connection.

Search and search

This has led to the fact that elderly people or from poor and minority communities, precisely those most affected by the pandemic, have not accessed vaccines in the United States with the urgency that would be recommended in those cases, while others have advanced their turn browsing an even more complex alternative: doses about to expire.

“This is like the Hunger Games, everyone searches as they can a vaccine and for some it is easier to play the game than for others. What we’re trying to do is help the older ones, “says Linda Walters, consultant and” vaccinator “volunteer at the” Vaccine Fairy “project in Maryland.

“Vaccine Fairy” has managed in a short time to attract a hundred volunteers throughout the country, which process more than a thousand daily vaccination requests coordinated on the Discord social network, created for “gamers” and which now helps the elderly to leave the deadly coronavirus behind.

The “chatroom” of “Vaccine Fairy” (The Vaccine Fairy, in Spanish) boils with activity at night when pharmacies are just minutes away from launching their “drops”, the mass appointments to get vaccinated all over the United States.

“At that time, each volunteer processes about forty appointments in about thirty minutes, it is somewhat frantic,” explains Hertel, who does not enter a penny for their work and that when an elderly person wants to make a donation they divert it to other organizations without the intention of profit.

“Vaccine Fairy” joins with its activity the Facebook groups that help in the identification of open appointments or portals such as “Dr.B”, which has accumulated a list of more than a million non-illegible people who can apply for a vaccine if the dose is about to expire so that it is not lost.

“For us to opt for vaccines that are going to expire is very complex. You have to call before the pharmacy closes to find out if it has a surplus and make sure that the person who is going to receive the injection can scroll immediately “, Hertel points out, who assures that this option is only used in extreme cases of scarcity such as those that occur in rural areas.

For this New York technologist, a more centralized system would have further accelerated the vaccination campaign in the United States, which is being uneven, but thanks to which almost 83 million people in the country have already received at least one dose of the serum. the world’s dead from the coronavirus.

EFE Agency

PB