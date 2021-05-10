Red t-shirts of socialist militancy. Red roses. Cards. Crowns sent by unions, by departments of the Rosario municipality and even by Juan Schiaretti from Cordoba. The province decreed 48 hours of mourning.

Those present to say goodbye and honor the former governor of Santa Fe Miguel Lifschitz, died on Sunday affected by Covid, they continued to accumulate this Monday at the entrance of the Argentine Library “Doctor Juan Alvarez”, the site where the socialist engineer went as a child to look for bibliography, on which it was his turn as mayor to decide reforms and the one who was chosen for the final farewell due to the impossibility of organizing a formal wake because of the pandemic.

Lifschitz’s passing, aged 65, generated an impact on Santa Fe policy of uncertain scope. President of the Chamber of Deputies of the province, possible candidate for national senator, sure contender for governor in 2023, the socialist was, together with the Peronist governor Omar Perotti, the main leader of provincial politics.

His departure was swift and unexpected. On April 10, he noticed the first symptoms of the disease. A day later he communicated it through social networks.

Roberto Miguel Lifschitz was born in 1955. He was mayor of Rosario twice and governor of Santa Fe.

Indefatigable, already infected with coronavirus, he worked in the last stitches to push the application for the national leadership of socialism of his candidate, the former mayor of Rosario, Monica Fein, who finally prevailed with ease.

With some difficulties, on Sunday 18, one day before being admitted, he participated in a virtual communication by zoom to celebrate the triumph of his space.

The current mayor of Rosario, Paul Javkin, I spent some joke on him knowing his tireless style and knowing it infected. “Are you generating antibodies for the campaign?” He joked, highlighting his persistence for the job.

Lifschitz not only He was the undisputed leader of the Santa Fe opposition. Due to its high levels of image, its management experience and its validity, it had become a piece for the national armed opposition.

Roberto Lavagna He acknowledged this Monday that they were working to refloat a space that could stand as an alternative to Peronism and Together for Change.

Lifschitz did not stop his legislative work or political construction even though he had not been vaccinated. A few days after he announced that he was infected, Santa Fe began to inoculate people over 60 years of age.

The socialist leader Alicia Ciciliani, former Minister of Labor during the Lifschitz administration, He regretted that the former governor did not get the vaccine for a very few days. He summarized what other leaders commented as a litany.

“He waited for the vaccination turn. He was 65 years old, like me. I got vaccinated on April 30. He, for twenty days, died. It does not matter that a vaccine is today than in twenty days. Lives are saved, “he said.

Lifschitz manifested the first symptoms on April 10 and in Santa Fe began vaccination of people over 60 years old on April 20.

Governor Perotti, 61, the first dose of the vaccine was administered on May 3. The provincial president had suffered the contagion of Covid in December, but the disease progressed without major difficulties.

“He spoke a lot about privileges. That this country was made up of small privileges and that we had to change that. To achieve a country where privileges did not exist. I assure you that he did not accept any. Never,” summed up the brand new president of socialism. , Mónica Fein, highlighting the behaviors that led him to avoid, among other things, requesting an advance to be vaccinated.

Last February Lifschitz had been consulted on the subject. He said he would be vaccinated “when appropriate and appropriate.”

“It is very important to give the signal that those people who have a higher level of risk such as doctors, nurses, health personnel, security personnel, essential services, are the privileged, the first. In any case, political leaders can wait a bit ”, assured the socialist.

His way of building in politics led him not to stop the activity. Miguel Capiello, former Minister of Health from Santa Fe and one of the doctors who closely followed his evolution until the end assured that he was a man “without any comorbidity”.

Three weeks after being hospitalized, however, a “multisystemic” failure caused by Covid, but also by an infection that he contracted during hospitalization, ended his life.

On Monday, the shows of affection, respect and amazement at the unexpected end, continued to multiply on social networks. Leonardo Caruana, current Secretary of Health of Rosario, defined the way in which Lifschitz died as an “irony” for a leader who was central within a space that built an example of public health recognized even internationally.

