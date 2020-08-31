Find a vaccine to help us fight the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused more than 840,000 deaths Around the world, it has become the priority of scientists. Many companies are immersed in developing an effective and safe drug in record time. In the same way, various countries are eager to receive the doses.

Along these lines, Richard Peto, professor at the University of Oxford and advisor to the World Health Organization, assures that the first vaccine would be bought and used all over the world even if it was not entirely effective: “I think there is a great rush, a somewhat nationalistic rush and also a somewhat capitalist rush, to be absolutely the first to register a vaccine, and indeed make it harder to evaluate other vaccines“.

In fact, in U.S the Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration of the United States (FDA), Stephen Hahn, affirmed in Financial times who do not rule out approving the emergency use of the Oxford-developed coronavirus vaccine, even before phase 3 trials are over.

Side effects

Is precipitation Could result counterproductive in the fight against COVID-19. Because while promising, the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine is still in the early stages of clinical development. For now, we have been able to see published information about 1,077 volunteers healthy.

Recently, Joan Pons, a Spanish nurse who had tried the Oxford vaccine, told Telecinco’s ‘El programa de verano’ that he had not had any side effects. For its part, 70% of the people who participated in the study developed a fever or headache. Although they had no complications: “They have not needed medical assistance, it has been solved with a little Paracetamol.”

While these side effects they are relatively common and they do not usually pose a threat, it is important to fully understand all the risks associated with the vaccine and how they may affect the various vaccinated groups. For example, if a healthy 35-year-old volunteer develops a headache and fever one day after the vaccine, it is easy to associate the symptoms with the vaccine and ignore them. But what about a 80-year-old newly vaccinated with heart problems? What if the fever speeds up your pulse and causes chest pain?

False sense of security

Professor Peto insists that “we need a vaccine that works and we need it soon ”, but what is really important is to have“ pretty strong evidence of efficacy ”.

Last week, the WHO Solidarity Vaccine Trials Expert Group, of which Peto is a part, already warned in the medical journal ‘The Lancet’ of what a poor vaccine would be worse than no vaccine, especially as people who had it would think they are no longer in danger and stop social distancing: “Deploying a weakly effective vaccine could worsen the COVID-19 pandemic if authorities wrongly assume it causes a substantial risk reduction, or if vaccinated people mistakenly believe they are immune, reducing implementation or enforcement of measures”.

Therefore, they urged all regulators to adhere to the WHO guide, which says that no vaccine with less than 30% efficacy should be approved. Recommend, at least 50% effective, but allowing 95% accuracy that could mean 30% in practice.