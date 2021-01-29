World powers rise as rivals on the issue of vaccines against Covid-19 and national interests are once again imposed on the multilateralism proposed by the WHO. And in the face of Western countries that are folding in on themselves, the Chinese “soft power” weaves its web a little more.

In geopolitics every occasion is a good one to move the pawns. The Covid-19 health crisis, and in particular the race for vaccines, proved it again: issues of prestige, rivalry and “soft power” prompted world powers to compete with each other rather than work in groups.

The first race was for the production of a vaccine, considered as the miracle remedy to end a pandemic that has poisoned the world for more than a year. In this little game, the United States (Pfizer and Moderna vaccines), United Kingdom (AstraZeneca vaccine), China (Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines) and Russia (Sputnik-V vaccine) were the big winners. But now the goal is to vaccinate its population, and in that area no one has managed to do it as well as Israel, where a third of the population has already received at least one dose.

“With Israel there is a real performance. They certainly overpaid for the vaccine, but today they have the record for the vaccination rate. Now, soon there will be elections in Israel and for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has difficulties on other issues, this will surely be an advantage to be able to appear before the voters with a large proportion of the population already vaccinated, ”he highlights for France 24 Pascal Boniface, director of the Institute of International and Strategic Relations (Iris, for its acronym in French).

For the States, the main thing is to respond to the demand of their own population. Whether they are in Israel, the United States or France, the citizens of the whole world need to be calm and deeply wish that the restrictive measures that have altered their lives for months are ended. The future of many leaders then depends on the ability to deliver the vaccines and thus stop the spread of Covid-19 in their territory.

The beginning of the shortage that affects the European Union and the recent confrontation between the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the British laboratory AstraZeneca, guilty of delays in deliveries, perfectly illustrate the tension that can be installed around to vaccines.

“The issue of handover has become a real political challenge,” Amandine Crespy, a political scientist at the Free University of Brussels, told France 24. “Who says the UK, says Brexit. So for Boris Johnson it is essential to lead this race for the vaccine to show that even outside the European Union, the United Kingdom has not lost a bit of its capacity to act and can activate levers to protect its population in the best way, even better than Brussels would ”.

“An aroma of Cold War”

Beyond domestic policy considerations, the geopolitics of the vaccine redraws the fault lines that were believed to belong to the past. On the one hand, Western countries only believe in their own vaccines and appropriate them. On the other hand, China and Russia are trying to compete with the Western powers.

“We see well that this strategic competition has a Cold War aroma”, considers Pascal Boniface. “The fact that Russia has called its Sputnik-V vaccine is anything but a coincidence. This is reminiscent of the ‘Sputnik moment’, when the Russians launched their own rocket into orbit in 1957, much to the surprise of the Americans, who momentarily believed that they had been strategically displaced by the Soviet Union. ”

A nurse prepares an injection of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine at a Moscow clinic on December 30, 2020. Natalia KOLESNIKOVA AFP / Archives

However, it is China that has fared better. First at an economic level, because among the major world economies it is the only country to have had positive growth in 2020, above 2%. The slowdown in the US and European economies generated even more imports of Chinese-made products, resulting in record trade surpluses for Beijing of more than $ 70 billion last November.

But it is essentially in the realm of “soft power” that Beijing knew how to take full advantage of the health crisis, filling the void left by Westerners in developing countries. Although the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended since the spring of 2020 equitable access to vaccination for the whole planet, creating the Covax mechanism to make it possible, national interests prevailed.

“We see that multilateralism in the manner of the WHO did not prevail, but rather, whoever can for himself”, analyzes Pascal Boniface. “There is a perfectly visible North-South aspect. Although there was a talk about the vaccine as a ‘common good’, Westerners bought 90% of the doses of the two American vaccines. That will leave traces and resentment among the countries of the South ”.

This is reflected in the recent statements by the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, who openly criticized Westerners on Tuesday, January 26. “Rich countries bought large doses of vaccines. The objective was to accumulate these vaccines and that is done at the expense of the other countries of the world that need it more ”, he reproached.

The Chinese vaccine, a “global public good”

For its part, Beijing took a reverse position. In his speech to the World Health Assembly on May 18, 2020, Chinese President Xi Jinping stated that any vaccine developed by China was subject to becoming a “global public good.” Eight months later, the Chinese are about to hit their gamble.

“In its vaccine diplomacy, China has extremely important advantages having multiple vaccines, considerable production capacities, vaccines that are sometimes easier to use, and most of all, a very clear priority: distribute it fairly quickly to developing countries. ”Explains to France 24 Antoine Bondaz, researcher at the Foundation for Strategic Research (FRS, for its acronym in French).

In this way, China already supplies Brazil, Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates, while waiting for Argentina, Chile, Jordan, Mexico, Peru or Turkey. Several African countries are also in line, such as Botswana, Morocco or the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“Chinese health diplomacy began in the early 1960s, but was considerably strengthened in recent years with the Ebola crisis, the launch of the ‘Silk Road of Health’ and, now, with the pandemic of Covid-19 ”, highlights Antoine Bondaz. “While China’s image has clearly deteriorated in recent months among Western countries, it is very different in developing countries, where its ‘soft power’ is gaining more ground.”

It only remains to know the exact price of the Chinese vaccines, for which no full study is available so far. If the latter prove ineffective or, worse, dangerous to health, this could destroy all of Beijing’s efforts.

