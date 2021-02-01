It is the key to getting out of the pandemic: vaccination. This seems to be clear to more and more people in this country. According to a recent Allensbach survey, 63 percent of Germans are ready to be vaccinated soon – ten percentage points more than in December.

But immunization of the population is only progressing slowly. There is a lack of vaccines and appointments in the vaccination centers have not yet run smoothly. Representatives from the federal, state and pharmaceutical companies want to discuss how the distribution of the vaccine can be accelerated this Monday.

What is the current status of the vaccination campaign in Germany? An overview.

Bottlenecks in vaccine delivery

Above all, the Moderna company cannot keep up with production. According to the Ministry of Health, Biontech and Astrazeneca should jointly deliver around 1.7 million more doses. According to current BMG figures, a total of 8.5 million cans should be delivered nationwide towards the end of February. By then, a total of 380,000 vaccine doses should be available in Berlin.

So far, 2.2 percent of the population have been vaccinated, said Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) on Friday. 400,000 people would have received the second dose and thus “complete protection”.

Expansion of vaccine production

In the next few weeks, vaccines will be scarce in Germany, as Spahn has recently made clear. On the one hand, the approval of further vaccines from other manufacturers can help against this shortage as soon as their effectiveness has been sufficiently proven. The preparations from Curevac, Novavax and Johnson & Johnson are considered potential candidates for the European market. But there are also calls for the vaccines from Russian and Chinese manufacturers to be checked for use in Europe, as suggested by Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder.

In order to increase production volumes, the vaccination summit will also discuss whether other pharmaceutical companies can support the vaccine manufacturers who have been active to date. There is already talk of an “emergency vaccine industry”, as Greens boss Robert Habeck calls it. It is clear to everyone involved that the production of vaccines is not trivial and cannot be taken over by other companies at will.

But in the ranks of the health ministers, partial deliveries are being discussed – from the cultivation of viruses to filling or packaging. For example, the pharmaceutical company Sanofi had announced that it wanted to provide filling capacities for Biontech at its plant in Frankfurt. Some also request the release of licenses so that other manufacturers can get into vaccine production.

Change of vaccination sequence?

Since the European approval of the Astrazeneca vaccine, there has been more debate in Germany about whether something should change in the order in which different population groups are vaccinated. In contrast to the previously administered products from Biontech / Pfizer and Moderna, the Standing Vaccination Commission recommends Astrazeneca only for people between 18 and 64 years of age because of the still limited data available for older people. However, this decision does not upset the entire vaccination strategy, said Spahn now.

The immunization of residents of old people’s and nursing homes is currently a priority in the vaccination strategy of … Photo: dpa / Thomas Frey

He is sticking to the previous plan: The highest priority is given to residents of retirement and nursing homes, people over the age of 80, nursing staff and employees in medical facilities who are exposed to a particularly high risk of infection or who have close contact with vulnerable groups. The second priority group includes people between the ages of 75 and 79, people with Down syndrome, people with dementia or people with intellectual disabilities who live in institutions and those who work there.

The shortage of vaccines means that this sequence is repeatedly questioned. He receives letters every day why other groups have to be earlier, says Spahn. In each individual case he would like to say yes, but that is not possible. There are also requests from politics and associations for faster vaccination appointments, for example for other endangered professional groups such as police and law enforcement officers, teaching staff, educators and fire fighters.

The US manufacturer Moderna is fighting against delivery bottlenecks with its corona vaccine. Photo: dpaMohssen Assanimoghaddam

In its latest recommendation, the Vaccination Commission refers to the possibility of deviating from the vaccination sequence in individual cases. This clause is aimed primarily at people with rare, severe pre-existing illnesses or severe disabilities, but also at individual patients who are about to undergo chemotherapy. All federal states should now set up corresponding contact points in which decisions on such cases will be made. The chairman of the vaccination commission, Thomas Mertens, appeals to the population not to “abuse” this opening clause. It is about “individual, tragic fates”.

Distribution of the different vaccines

After Astrazeneca approval, the federal government has to adjust its vaccination ordinance. The vaccination sequence remains the same, but in future a distinction will be made according to age as to who receives which drug. The vaccines from Biontech / Pfizer and Moderna that have been used so far are primarily given to the elderly from the top priority group, the Astrazeneca vaccine to people between the ages of 18 and 64 – at least for the time being.

This is due to the fact that comparatively few older people have participated in the studies required for approval. The vaccination commission has therefore decided in Germany to initially only recommend its use in younger people due to the sparse data situation. That doesn’t mean that older people can’t benefit from it later. Conversely, if you are under 65 years of age but have already received a first dose of Biontech as a clinic employee, you will now also receive a second dose of Biontech.

The challenge for politicians will be to contain the discussion about “two-tier vaccinations”. The available studies show a high level of effectiveness with all approved agents, but with Biontech / Pfizer and Moderna it is slightly higher than with Astrazeneca. But even here the protection is still very good and significantly higher than, for example, with a flu vaccination, say the experts of the vaccination commission. The vaccines did not differ in tolerance either.