Difficulties in supplying the doses of the Covid-19 vaccine will dominate the discussions of the European Council videoconference meeting this Thursday and Friday. The leaders will also discuss the control of dose exports and the vaccination passport. US President Joe Biden will participate as a guest at the end of the first day.

The supply of vaccines. That is the main concern of the leaders of the group of Twenty-seven, who are meeting by videoconference this Thursday, March 25 and Friday, March 26 in the framework of the European summit.

The block is submerged in the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. In several countries, restrictions on the population were reintroduced and / or reinforced. At the same time, the vaccination campaign continues throughout the continent but at a slow pace. One of the reasons for the delay is the problem of vaccine supply by the AstraZeneca laboratory. In this context, frustration continues to grow.

One of the responses to this lag was given by the European Commission this Wednesday, March 24. The entity reinforced the export control mechanism for vaccines outside the European Union, endorsed in January of this year. This is aimed at the factories on European territory of the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical company.

These decisions earned him criticism from the United Kingdom, the first recipient of the doses manufactured and exported from the continent. However, both parties were open to dialogue.

Lack of unanimity by the European Union on the control of vaccine exports

The device also foresees preventing the export of doses to countries that in turn are producers of vaccines, components or equipment and that do not supply the block. In addition, deliveries to countries where a large part of the population has already been inoculated or with a favorable epidemiological situation could also be stopped.

France supports this mechanism because it allows Europe to “defend its interests”. But others, like Ireland, are against all kinds of “blockade”. Belgium, which has several pharmaceutical production sites on its territory, fears retaliatory measures that could disrupt the international vaccine manufacturing chain. Germany and the Netherlands share this point of view.

It should be noted that each country that has a vaccine factory in its territory has in its hands the decision whether or not to authorize the export of the doses. But it is the European Commission in charge of settling the situation in case of disagreement.

The distribution of vaccines divides the European bloc

Another thorny issue is the distribution of vaccines among the Twenty-seven. Six countries, including Austria, say they have been harmed by the current system and are calling for a correction. Although there are already discussions on the matter, according to diplomatic sources, this issue will not be resolved during this summit.

The system in question allowed each member country to reserve drug doses according to the size of its population. However, “certain countries decided to purchase fewer vaccines (…) this approach cannot be blamed on the EU or other European countries,” explained a diplomat.

Another of the central axes will be the possible health certificate, which would be the ‘master key’ to save tourism this summer. This vaccination passport has already been proposed by the Commission to facilitate travel within the continent.

Joe Biden, guest this Thursday

The transatlantic relationship continues to strengthen. At the end of the afternoon on Thursday 25, US President Joe Biden will join the European leaders. Of course, they will talk about collaborating closely on the issue of vaccines.

But other issues of international politics will also be touched upon. We will quickly talk about Russia and relations with Turkey.

The European Union and Ankara want to normalize their relations after months of tension in the eastern Mediterranean. But the bloc says it is concerned about the deterioration of human rights in that country, which recently came out of the Istanbul Convention to combat violence against women.

With AFP