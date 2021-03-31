With the almost total registration of those over 75 years of age, the City began today the vaccination of this group of residents that is made up of more than 99 thousand people. Minutes before 12:30 on Monday, the Buenos Aires government website enabled the registration of data; on Tuesday it began to deliver shifts – 10,000 have already been assigned – and for the first hours of Wednesday vaccination started.

On this first day, 5,100 will be vaccinated. The majority of adults over 75 years of age will be summoned to the vaccination centers set up in La Rural, in Parque Roca and at the headquarters of Avenida La Plata of the Club San Lorenzo.

Unlike what happened with those over 80 – when registration was opened the web page crashed for several hours and there were moments of great anguish- this time the day started with more tranquility. In the vicinity of La Rural many private vehicles, taxis and remises converged, in addition to television mobiles and a dozen bus lines. On the other hand, in San Lorenzo, the huge beach that precedes the entrance door, facilitated logistics.

Everything was lived with tranquility but with a lot of emotion. The postcard of all the days starring the elderly, the most vulnerable to this virus. In the City, the age group of +80 the fatality climbs to 28.20%. Among those who are 70 and 79 years old, the fatality rate is 14.08%; and it is 5.09% in the 60 to 69 age group.

La Rural, in Palermo, is one of the centers where vaccination for people over 75 years of age began in the City. Photo: Luciano Thieberger

In dialogue with Clarion, Gabriel Battistella -subsecretary of Primary, Ambulatory and Community Care, in charge of the DetectAr Program and vaccination in Buenos Aires territory- explained that on this day most of the neighbors will be inoculated with the Sputnik V vaccine, “although there is a remnant of Sinopharm and AstraZeneca. In the next few days we believe that there will be a significant influx of vaccines, which will allow us advance with this stage and add those over 70 “.

He recalled that every time a stage opens, the previous one does not close. In fact, 2,000 people over 80 years of age were registered during these hours.

Regarding the geriatric, confirmed that they have already managed to vaccinate the residents of 453 establishments, out of a total of 498. They hope to be able to finish the vaccination in the coming days (the workers of the residences access the vaccination as health personnel).

“The adhesion of the people of +75 is vital, we are going through a very complex moment, with a very strong case growth and we are on our way to winterThat is why it was so important for people to register. In parallel to the entire operation related to the coronavirus, we also have to launch the flu vaccination, intended for the elderly. Last year started on April 9, still in isolation, with all the ignorance that there was and the fears, it worked very well, “the official recalled.

One thing to keep in mind: between one vaccine and another, Battistella indicates that 15 days must pass, should not overlap.

Regarding the arrival of vaccines, the City expects to receive around 20 thousand doses of Sputnik V, which arrived on Tuesday. And more than 70,000 of the cargo arriving from China on Thursday, those from Sinopharm. All will be destined to finalize the vaccination in nursing homes, that of those over 80, and advance with the rest: +75, +70, +60 and then those people considered at risk, between 18 and 59 years old.

SC