The vaccination against Covid-19 of teachers in the Region of Murcia It will begin next weekend and will be done progressively, as announced this Wednesday by the Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, at the Regional Assembly, where he appeared at the request of the Socialist Group to explain the protocol, strategy and immunization schedule. .

Pedreño indicated that in the census of teachers that his department already manages, 10,572 teachers of Infant Education and Primary Education are included, as well as another 28,340 of Primary and Secondary education. After the session, to questions of THE TRUTH, the counselor indicated that they will be mass vaccinations in public places, although the specific strategy is still in preparation and will give more details about it tomorrow.

Before the Plenary, he also advanced that the Ministry has already adapted the vaccination strategy to the fourth revision of the national protocol, which includes the immunization of high-risk young and old, as well as adults between 56 and 59 years old and 45 to 55 years old. The latter will receive the injection of AstraZeneca, although the counselor also warned that the rate is subject to the arrival of vials.

So far, the Ministry of Health has received 153,535 doses of Covid vaccines, of which 124,534 have administered, 81%. In this sense, the counselor highlighted that the Region of Murcia was the first community to complete vaccination in nursing homes, with 21,095 (92.9%) residents and nursing home health personnel vaccinated with the first dose and 80.4% % with the second dose. He also announced that this week the first large dependents will begin to be vaccinated, 8,625 over 80 years old have received the first dose.

The councilors of Health and Transparency, Juan José Pedreño and José Gabriel Sánchez Torregrosa, chat this Wednesday at the Assembly. / Antonio Gil / agm

He also recalled that the vaccination process has also begun in prisons and drug addiction centers, as well as agents of the State Security Forces and Corps.

The Health Minister highlighted as progress in the media to fight against the pandemic the launch of a new team incorporated into the Microbiology Service of the Virgen de la Arrixaca Hospital with the capacity to carry out 6,000 PCR in one day.

Reactions of parliamentary groups



On the part of the parliamentary groups, the socialist Antonia Abenza requested “transparency” from the Government of the Region and once again denounced the failure to comply with the vaccination process. “The López-Miras government focuses on whitening its image by taking photos that give vaccines for everyone together with those over 80 years of age and on failing to comply with the vaccination strategy when there were still large dependents to be vaccinated,” he said.

The Vox spokesman, Juan José Liarte, assured that “it is difficult to understand that in a situation of this gravity the resources, agility and seriousness of private and concerted health are not used for the vaccination process.” Liarte concluded by saying that “this is not the time to dispense with how many resources we can make available and private healthcare in the past has amply demonstrated its capacity.”

The spokesperson for the Mixed Group, María Marín, showed the party’s support for the Minister of Health for the changes in the regional health leadership. Likewise, Marín claimed that the list of people who have been improperly vaccinated be published. “Some continue to argue that it was an error in the interpretation of the protocol, but we all know that it was a parallel VIP vaccination campaign and that explains the slow pace,” he said.

For his part, Juan José Molina de Ciudadanos insisted on involving professionals from all areas who are trained in the vaccination process such as the Armed Forces, veterinarians or dentists. “It is clear that we are going to have more and more capacity and pace to deliver vaccines, as well as facilities, more than 200 have been announced. What I am not clear about is whether we will have enough health personnel to put them in, “he reasoned.

The ‘popular’ María del Carmen Ruiz applauded the work of the new Health Minister, stating that “he has a complex and difficult task, but his successes will also be those of the entire Region.” In addition, Ruiz addressed the ‘socialist’ Abenza, “I advise you to hide a little because it has become clear that what the PSOE is looking for is not to know about the vaccination strategy, but to continue stoning the Popular Party,” he concluded.