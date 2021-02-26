Puncture experts

The government of Alberto Ángel Fernández continues to be moved by the “Vacunagate”. Even the highest officials of the national administration recognize it: “He hit us on the waterline”, they define, while they look at how the mess was widely disseminated in media friendly to the ruling party and therefore generated noise in the very ranks of adherents of the Front of All.

Everything was ready, until last week, to focus on the vaccination campaign. In the Casa Rosada they were based, for example, on a study of public opinion that circulated through the most exclusive desks of the Government House where it was analyzed that, last November, the reliability of the COVID vaccine reached 53% of the population. Number that would have grown in January to 70% approval. So, the spread of the existence of the “VIP Vaccination” had an impact on the credibility of the Government at its very core. Perhaps that is why the “day of fury” of the Argentine President in Mexico happened, when he spoke of “antics” and the Chief of Staff argued with Luis Novaresio and spoke of “stupid”.

Alberto Fernández in Mexico Photo EFE

But indoors, the scandal causes moves until today. And he put leaders like Eduardo Valdés in disgrace, who went from animating the evening gatherings at the Presidential Residence of Olivos to being “frightened” by the first president. Alberto’s anger would be, according to Olivos’ habit, because Valdés asked the head of state to get vaccinated and the president told him not to. The national deputy continued looking for the Sputnik line and ended up in Ginés González, who enabled the VIP path.

Something similar would have happened with Eduardo DuhaldeThe former president sought a health quorum for his payments -Lomas de Zamora- but in the absence of responses, he managed an express delivery to his home, where his wife Hilda “Chiche” and his daughters were vaccinated.

Ginés dear

Also in Mexico there were gestures and words of rapprochement with Ginés González García, the fired head of Health. The truth is that Alberto spoke for a long time with the former ministerro. There were also several calls from Santiago Cafiero to Ginés, who has been a friend of the Cafiero family for several decades. The talks were more “human” than political. “They say” that the sanitarista remained calmer, already installed again in his department of Puerto Madero.

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador accompanied by his counterpart Alberto Fernández. Photo EFE

Barking dog

Another who generated fury, as has already been told, was Horacio Verbitsky. But the scope of the quarrel with “El Perro” exceeded geographies and came from Río Gallegos, where Cristina and Máximo Kirchner were installed last week, taking advantage of their birthday dates and keeping a low profile, during Alberto Fernández’s absence in the country.

So, Roberto Navarro’s decision to fire Verbitsky from his radio station “El Uncover” counted on the OK from Río Gallegos. “It did enormous damage to the electoral base,” reasons someone who accessed the content of chats on Telegram, the network that prefers to use CFK.

Will sample of this be the very low profile What did he maintain until this Thursday, when the active Interior Minister Wado De Pedro appeared with the President in Yapeyú? Mystery…

Horacio Verbitsky and the minister Elizabeth Gómez Alcorta. Photo Archive

Larretista cradle

Going to the opposition camp, there is a name that attracts more and more political glances: it is about María Migliore, the Minister of Human Development and Habitat of the Buenosairean Headquarters. It is that the young mother of two girls responds faithfully to Horacio Rodríguez Larreta but has a cradle from a more Peronist / popular sector than most of the PRO. For this reason, in the “Horacio” team, they bet that Migliore and his team contribute to the possibility of electoral expansion for the current head of government. An expansion that is not possible perhaps for the harshest macrismo.

The task that the head of the Buenos Aires government entrusted to his social minister is to give space to other voices, generate consensus, sit down with all the actors and bring popular sectors closer to the arenas of the PRO.

María Migliore, with Rodríguez Larreta and Fernán Quirós. Photo: Luciano Thieberger

Data that accompanies this is that Larreta recently awarded Juan Maquieyra, a career partner and political partner of Migliore, who went from the presidency of the City’s Housing Institute to working directly with HRL’s team of advisers. The larretista boys …