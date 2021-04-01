The (Covid 19) vaccination center, which was recently opened by the Ajman Medical District in cooperation with the Ajman Free Zone, is witnessing a turnout of market workers and community members, and said the director of the Ajman Medical District, Hamad Tarim Al Shamsi, The commercial status of the Chinese market is important to the residents of Ajman and the rest of the Emirates. With the opening of the (Covid 19) vaccination center in this place since the beginning of this week, the number of those wishing to receive the vaccine in this place is constantly increasing by all community groups to receive the vaccine.

Al Shamsi indicated that the vaccine is provided free of charge to all target groups of citizens and residents, with the aim of preserving their safety and that of their families and protecting society from health pests.

The director of Ajman Medical District stated that a full-service site has been prepared in the Chinese market and medical teams have been provided to administer the vaccine to workers in the Chinese market, as well as market visitors who come to this place to shop in preparation for the blessed Ramadan.

Hamad Tarim Al Shamsi praised the fruitful cooperation with the Ajman Free Zone, which plays an active role in the success of this campaign, and praised the role of volunteers from the Emirates Red Crescent, Ajman Branch, who make great efforts in supporting the medical personnel to carry out the vaccination by organizing the reception movement and the entry of auditors to the places of vaccination.

For his part, the Director General of the Ajman Free Zone, Engineer Ali Bin Tuwayh Al Suwaidi, said: “We are keen in the Ajman Free Zone to actively contribute to the national efforts to prevent the (Covid-19) pandemic and expand the scope of vaccination based on our commitment to our societal responsibility, and our keenness to enhance the safety of the business environment. To accelerate the pace of the economic recovery.

Al-Suwaidi added: The Free Zone has launched a number of vaccination campaigns targeting its employees and partners, and we have also taken the initiative to provide additional incentives and facilities that support the benefit of our employees and customers from the vaccination campaigns. Acquired community immunity resulting from vaccination, which culminated in the UAE achieving the highest rates of vaccine distribution in the world.

Ali Al-Suwaidi also said: We renew our commitment to support the national campaigns for prevention and vaccination, and the director of the Ajman Free Zone called on all members of society to receive the vaccine to speed up full recovery and return to normal life.

In turn, the Director of the Primary Health Care Department in Ajman Medical District, Dr. Fatima Al-Marzouqi, said: It has become evident the importance of taking the vaccine as it is safe and effective, as these vaccines currently available are among the best safe and effective solutions to control the pandemic. Therefore, the vaccination centers, including the Chinese Market Center, are paying attention. The number of people who are vaccinated in the Chinese market center is more than 400 per day, and now we have opened the way for everyone who wants to take the vaccination after we have come a long way in vaccinating workers in the Chinese market, and we receive those who wish to take the vaccine from Two o’clock in the afternoon until ten in the evening all days of the week, except for Friday.

Al Marzouqi added: In order to meet the needs of community members and relieve pressure on the rest of the health centers in Ajman, we opened this center and we invite those who wish to take the vaccine to go to the Chinese market center to take the vaccine easily while they are preparing to receive the blessed month of Ramadan, in order to achieve the goal of comprehensive health immunization that the UAE is seeking. To achieve it quickly.

The Director of Primary Health Care in Ajman emphasized that everyone who took the vaccine must adhere to wearing a mask and take all precautionary measures to prevent the epidemic according to the procedures followed in the emirate, because taking the vaccine does not mean not contracting the virus.





