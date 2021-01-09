For the executive, the sluggish start of the vaccination campaign would be due in particular to overly complex procedures in obtaining the consent of nursing home residents. Do you agree ?

Gaël Durel Not really. Of course, there may be difficulties for residents who do not have the capacity to express their consent clearly, and for whom there is no guardian or trusted person. But this is not the majority of cases, far from it. And there is no complexity in itself, no written consent necessary, no deadline to respect (the withdrawal period of five days, mentioned by some, does not exist) … Yes, it sometimes takes a while to pedagogy with families. But nothing insurmountable. In the majority of cases, the pre-vaccination consultation by a doctor is sufficient to obtain consent.

Where do the difficulties come from then?

Gaël Durel We have been working with the Ministry of Health on this campaign for two months. He had been asked not to carry out vaccination between Christmas and January 1, because it was feared that the attending doctors could not be mobilized. Everything was to be put in place from January 4, the regional health agencies distributing the first arrivals of doses throughout the territory. It is up to the establishments to organize themselves during the first half of January to prepare all this. But in fact, there is no vaccine everywhere. Morbihan, for example, will not vaccinate until February, because there are not enough doses for the whole country, and the territories where the virus circulates the most have been privileged. The nursing homes that depend on a hospital are the ones who will start the vaccinations first. About ten establishments per department have been defined to test logistics, thawing, distribution and the IT system. The campaign will really start from January 18, with deliveries to most nursing homes. Within two weeks, all residents and staff who have consented to the vaccination should be able to receive their first dose.

Except that vaccine mistrust remains high among nursing home staff …

Gaël Durel We have been seen as bad students in this regard for years. Vaccination of staff against seasonal influenza is generally only around 30%. There has been a significant increase this year and we should exceed 50%. But all those who have evolved on the anti-influenza vaccine are not necessarily up for the one against the Covid. It is quite easy to convince residents and their families of the benefit of the vaccine, when we know that there is 25% mortality for those affected by a symptomatic form of the disease and that the vaccine is effective at more by 90%, with mild side effects. For staff, often young, it is more difficult, because the risk of mortality linked to Covid, or even of complications, is much lower. This difficulty is increased by the fact that current vaccines offer an individual benefit (by stopping the disease), but not collective, in the sense that they would not, a priori, stop the transmission of the virus.

Beyond vaccination, what do you know about the health situation in nursing homes, for staff and residents?

Gaël Durel The duration of the crisis weighs heavily on all levels. The staff are tired, worn out by having to work with a mask all the time, and apply individual protection measures (wearing helmets, gloves, etc.) which take an enormous amount of time and are not compensated by the hiring of employees. Recruiting replacements, for example nursing assistants, is very difficult. And as soon as an establishment is affected by the virus, work stoppages multiply, sometimes up to 60% of the staff, sometimes for several weeks, which further increases the hardship of those who remain in post.

What about the psychological impact for residents?

Gaël Durel It is very important, because they are faced both with permanent stress, linked to the fear of the virus, and to the estrangement of many families, who can no longer see their elders as before. In the field, we therefore try to adapt as much as possible to each case, to isolate only when absolutely necessary. We limited room visits, because we realized that this was where the contaminations took place, due to a poorer application of barrier gestures, which is understandable. But we do not ban them completely, by teaching.

Does the English variant of the virus pose an additional threat to you? And is it tracked in establishments, when positive cases arise?

Gaël Dure Only Ehpad dependent on a hospital with a virology department can identify this variant. But they are very much in the minority. We follow with the ministry the evolution of this English variant. What is worrying is that the circulation of the virus, regardless of the strain, remains strong in many areas. However, we will not have made the double injection of vaccines available before the end of February in nursing homes. We therefore have two more difficult months ahead of us. And even after that, not everything will be settled. It is estimated that 10 to 20% of residents will not accept the vaccination. In addition, as these are elderly subjects with other pathologies, their antibody production is lower and the efficacy of the vaccine is impaired, by approximately 10%. We could therefore end up with roughly a third of residents not really protected from the virus. And therefore with the obligation to continue restrictions, masks, controlled visits, which will not be easy to explain to families.