Health began yesterday to vaccinate the population between 75 and 79 years old in the Region, which is an important step to achieve the protection of the most vulnerable against the virus. 1,224 people born between 1942 and 1946 received the first dose at the facilities of the Yecla Furniture Fair. This new phase of the campaign continues tomorrow, Thursday simultaneously in the Mariano Rojas pavilion in Cieza and in the Jorge Bera pavilion in Caravaca de la Cruz. More than 4,000 people are being summoned in total in both locations, according to the information provided by the Ministry.

The start of vaccination for people between the ages of 75 and 79 comes after the administration of the first dose to the population over 80 years of age is practically complete. 86.7% of people over that age have already received the prick, and 53% have completed the immunization schedule, with the two injections. The arrival of 31,590 weekly doses of Pfizer throughout April, compared to 17,700 in the last weeks of March, will make it possible to combine the second doses for people over 80 years of age with the first injections for people between 70 and 79.

The president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, said yesterday that Murcia is “one of the communities with the highest percentage of vaccination in people over 80 years old.” Specifically, the Region is in fourth place, after Andalusia (96.4% of the population over 80 years of age with one dose), Navarra (91.7%), Valencian Community (90.7%) and Extremadura (90, two%).

Since the beginning of the campaign, a total of 262,673 doses have been administered in the Region of Murcia, and 90,836 people are already immunized with the two doses, representing 7.3% of the population.

The first doses to people born between 1942 and 1946 were administered yesterday in Yecla



Planning failures



With the increase in the number of roads that Spain receives, the campaign will now be able to pick up speed, but this implies a significant organizational challenge. For now, the first mass immunizations in the Region have not been without planning failures. This happened with the vaccination, last week, of the population of 64 and 65 years with the doses of AstraZeneca. Between 40% and 45% of patients cited did not go to the Murcia Sports Palace, according to data handled yesterday by José Luis García and José Luis Olivares, two of the nurses from the Murcia municipal health service in charge of the operation. “The truth is that we don’t know why it happened,” they admitted. In Lorca and Cartagena, the percentage of absences was similar or even higher. The health workers trust that this situation will not be repeated and, in fact, the influx was much higher yesterday in Murcia. “We hope to vaccinate more than 80% of those mentioned,” explained José Luis Olivares, another nurse from the municipal service.

But this does not mean that problems with subpoenas do not continue. Salud is sending SMS messages to patients even less than 24 hours in advance. In some cases, these SMS never arrive, because the data is “out of date”, as the counselor, Juan José Pedreño, admitted on Monday.

Not listed in the listings



Citizens between the ages of 63 and 65 who had not received any messages approached the Murcia Sports Palace yesterday and were vaccinated without prior appointment despite the fact that the Ministry insists that no one is served who has not been summoned. While a Health spokesperson explained that they are only vaccinated if they appear on the list, the nurses who were in the operation denied it: “Couples arrive in which only one of them is mentioned. The other one is registered right here and with his ID there is no problem, “they explained.

“I called the information telephone number 900 12 12 12 and they told me not to come if I didn’t have an appointment, but I came because they are vaccinating all the people I know and no SMS has reached me,” said a patient after receiving the puncture. . «I realized that my data was not in ‘murciasalud’, so I updated them. I waited three or four days and they still didn’t call me, so here I am, “he summed up.

The Association of Health Users denounces “bad communication”, and not only for sending SMS on short notice. “There is no information on adverse effects, or on therapeutic advice such as taking paracetamol,” laments the organization.