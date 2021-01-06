Dr. Alhan Fadiani administers a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 to war veteran Dominic Pitella in Chelsea, Massachusetts. JESSICA RINALDI / POOL / EFE

Two weeks after the start of the mass vaccination campaign against the coronavirus in the United States, the authorities recognized this Wednesday that the process is progressing more slowly than expected. More than 14 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna have been shipped, but just over two and a half million citizens have started treatment, according to data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, for its acronym in English). The most conservative goal of the Donald Trump Administration estimated that 20 million people would have been vaccinated by the end of this year. President-elect Joe Biden has criticized the delay and warned that at this rate “it will take years, not months” to protect the entire country.

The United States is the country most affected by the pandemic, with 343,000 deaths. December has been the deadliest month since the start of the health crisis, with more than 63,000 deaths in the first 26 days, almost double the number registered in November. One of the factors that explains the slow distribution of the vaccine is that each state decides how to register residents, how to prioritize them, how to set up immunization centers, and how to stock up on the necessary workers. Some hospitals distribute it to medical staff and other priority groups in alphabetical order, and others use more complex systems. There are also territories such as Maryland, where the state medical society has warned that health departments “have not yet announced a schedule or details” about the vaccination process.

Trump stressed on Wednesday the responsibility of state authorities in the distribution of the vaccines, once the federal government had distributed them to the centers they designated. But the governors complain that they do not have sufficient federal funds to face the macro operation, while the employees of the health departments of their territories continue to face the uncontrolled wave of new cases, which already close to 20 million in all the country. The package of funds signed by the US president last Sunday includes 8,000 million dollars to reinforce the distribution of vaccines. This amount is added to the budget of 18 million destined to manufacture and send the vaccines to the destination points.

General Gustave Perna, responsible for the logistics of Operation Warp Speed, the Trump Administration’s program to deal with the pandemic, on Wednesday justified the delay due to the holiday season and three snow storms that have hit some areas of the country. Parna pointed out that only 14 of the 50 states last week began to vaccinate in homes for the elderly, the foci most affected by the pandemic. Another 13 territories are expected to follow suit this week. The country also faces the challenge of distributing the second necessary dose of the vaccine.

The number of vaccinated will grow considerably “when we start to see CVS and Walgreens pharmacies distribute vaccines in residences,” said Claire Hannan, director of the Association of Immunization Managers. New vaccines, including the single-dose vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson, may become available in the coming weeks. The authorities have stated that they estimate that in April of next year groups that are not considered at risk will be able to access the vaccine.

On Tuesday, Biden pledged to administer 100 million doses in the first 100 days of his tenure, enough for about 50 million people considering those who need two injections to be effective. The president-elect said he was going to apply the Defense Production Law to “order private industry to speed up the manufacture of the materials needed for vaccines, as well as protective equipment.” The Trump Administration has already used these regulations to speed up manufacturing. The Democrat did not give details of how his plan will differ from the one that the current government has launched.

Information about the coronavirus

– Here you can follow the last hour on the evolution of the pandemic

– Restrictions search engine: What can I do in my municipality?

– This is how the coronavirus curve evolves in the world

– Download the tracking application for Spain

– Guide to action against the disease