The vaccination campaign against covid-19 in Spain celebrates its second month of activity this Saturday with a total of 1,243,783 people immunized against SARS-CoV-2, as reported by the Ministry of Health.

Since last December 27 the first dose at the ‘Los Olmos’ nursing home in Guadalajara to Araceli Rosario Hidalgo, 96 years old, a total of 4,508,845 doses of the three available vaccines have been distributed among the autonomous communities, of which 3,605,635 have already been administered until this Friday, 80.05%.

The vaccination campaign in Spain is part of the coordinated strategy of the European Union that, just six days before, on December 21 of last year, registered its first milestone with the authorization of ‘Comirnaty’ from Pfizer and BioNTech for its distribution entr4e all EU states.

Since then, 3,508,245 doses of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 have been distributed among the different autonomous communities, of which a total of 3,204,953 doses have been administered. Subsequently, and after receiving authorization from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), on January 12, 2021, the first doses of Moderna’s vaccine arrived. Since then, 192,000 doses have been distributed, of which a total of 145,273 doses have been administered.

Also on January 12, the EMA received the request from AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, which followed the same steps and controls as the Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, before being approved by the EMA on January 29, becoming the third vaccine to have the approval of European regulators.

On February 6, the Government certified the receipt of the first 196,800 doses of this vaccine for distribution among the different autonomous communities and cities. Until this Friday, 808,600 doses have been delivered among the autonomies, of which 255,409 have been administered.

This week, for the first time, the number of doses of vaccines administered against the coronavirus has exceeded that of infected people. It was on February 12 when Spain exceeded one million people with a complete vaccination schedule. As of Friday, February 25, a total of 1,243,783 people had been immunized with two doses, 12,001 more than the day before.