Anti-Covid vaccines in Italy: the update on the doses delivered and administered | June 18, 2021

What is the vaccine situation in Italy today, Friday 18 June 2021? The plan for the distribution and administration of anti-Covid vaccines in Italy continues (here the data in real time), under the leadership of the emergency commissioner, General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo.

07.00 – 27.5% of Italians have completed the vaccination cycle – So far, 44.4 million doses of the anti-Covid vaccine have been administered in Italy. 14.9 million people have completed the vaccination cycle, or 27.5% of the population over 12 years of age.

