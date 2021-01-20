Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The Sharjah Police General Command, represented by the Department of Comprehensive Police Centers, continues its free health campaign, “Together to Vaccinate” against Covid-19, which it launched at the beginning of this week, in cooperation with the Specialized Arab Doctors Center in Sharjah, to provide anti-Coronavirus vaccine doses for all its employees, to include the campaign Currently, the detainees are in pretrial detention in their police stations.

Colonel Yusef Obaid bin Harmoul, Director of the Comprehensive Police Centers Department, said that the vaccination campaign that began last Sunday for all employees of Sharjah Police stations, has expanded its scope to include detainees who are in pretrial detention in police stations, in order to provide safety and security for them and protect them from risks. Health Ministry, as they are part of the surrounding community, pointing out that the campaign continues, to ensure that the detainees receive the vaccine. The Director of the Comprehensive Police Centers Department stressed the importance of obtaining vaccination, stressing that it is the safest way to protect the person and those around him from infection, and noting the importance of taking care to contribute to preventing the transmission of infection in the community, in compliance with the principle of social responsibility, by continuing to adhere to the preventive and precautionary measures for the virus. Covid-19.