The scandal of the vaccines of the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinopharm administered irregularly in Peru to politicians and influential personalities, baptized as get vaccinated, in a matter of days it has become a list with hundreds of names. It all began when the cases of former president Martín Vizcarra and his wife became known. Then came the case of Foreign Minister Elizabeth Astete, who left office on Sunday because she concealed her immunization from the transitional president, Francisco Sagasti. But it was only the tip of the iceberg. The revelation that more than 460 people were vaccinated outside the norms, among them Pilar Mazzetti -health minister until last Friday- has dealt a moral blow to Peruvian society, especially for health personnel facing the pandemic in the forefront, the Executive and the Peruvian scientific community. Those vaccines were distributed beginning in September, before the first shipments of state purchases arrived.

Some 310 Peruvian doctors have died from covid-19 during the pandemic and the deficit of 110 tons per day of oxygen makes it difficult for health workers to work with patients, for whom, in addition, there are not enough intensive care beds. Since March, more than 90,000 people have died, according to the National System of Deaths. Peru had difficulty signing contracts for the purchase of vaccines and officially received the first shipment of 300,000 doses of Sinopharm on February 7, but the product administered to senior officials of the Ministry of Health and the Foreign Ministry, and figures such as the family doctor of Alberto Fujimori, Antonio Aguinaga, came from a batch of 3,200 doses that arrived in September at the request of the chief investigator of the clinical trial of the experimental vaccine of the Chinese state pharmaceutical company.

It was an additional shipment to the products destined for the study. Mazzetti resigned after lengthy interrogation in Congress about the irregular vaccination of Vizcarra, who was removed by Congress in November. The official said she did not know about the immunization of the politician, during whose tenure she was also a minister. Last Tuesday, February 9, the current president, Sagasti, received the first dose of the Chinese vaccine, hours after the immunization of health workers began with the first batch purchased by the State. Hours later, the then minister said that she would be the last in the Health sector to be vaccinated.

“Theoretically, it’s my turn the other week, but the captain is the last one to leave the ship, isn’t he?” He said at a press conference. However, she was already immunized. In an appearance before two parliamentary committees this Tuesday, Germán Málaga, researcher and doctor at the private university Cayetano Heredia, reported that he brought the vaccines to Vizcarra at the request of the then president. “We went [con una enfermera] and we vaccinated him and his wife. At the time, it honestly didn’t seem like an act out of context. He was the president of the republic and I didn’t think about any legal or political aspect, ”he said. The researcher specified that of the 3,200 doses he received outside the study, he had to deliver 1,500 to the Chinese Embassy and the rest were administered to clinical trial personnel and others to “guests”, “consultants” and “related”. “Perhaps there was too much breadth in the related personal term,” he said. “All these things sound irregular, maybe they are irregular, I thought it was correct, but it was a mistake, I cannot change what happened,” added the university researcher before the scandal.

Malaga also reported that he did not select the officials of the ministries that received the vaccines, but that there was a “liaison officer” in these for that purpose. But in the rest of the cases, he decided who skipped their turn in line and received the two doses of the Chinese vaccine. Among the hundreds of vaccinated there are also eight directors of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; the apostolic nuncio, Nicola Girasoli; the husband of a congresswoman; the chauffeur of the former minister Mazzetti; the brother of former president Vizcarra; a lobbyist; the rectors of the San Marcos and Cayetano Heredia universities; relatives of the physicians participating in the clinical trial, study personnel, among others.

Congress appointed an investigative commission on Tuesday night to determine the responsibilities of vaccinations outside of national and international good practices in clinical trials, which also bypassed front-line doctors who were fighting the pandemic. The controversy also affects the reputation of Peruvian scientists. Some of them demand the resignation of the rectors of the two universities that carried out the clinical trials of Sinopharm and that benefited from the vaccination, while other researchers denounce the non-compliance of the norms due to immunization with an experimental product outside a study with protocols.

Political risk

Political scientist Mauricio Zavaleta believes that the privilege vaccination scandal compromises the Sagasti government. “It is not a minor issue, because two of its ministers received them, although others have been immunized during the Vizcarra government,” he says. “This government is very weak because Sagasti, having been elected president of the Congress in November, is in charge of the presidency. Its role depends on a Congress that had to give in to the citizen demand, ”Zavaleta describes. The researcher highlights that in addition to the institutional weakness, there is the political factor: “Unfortunately, the president could not surf the wave that took him to the Government Palace: he never had a real harmony with the citizens, he failed in a police reform after the murders of the young protesters in November ”, he adds.

But for Zavaleta, the get vaccinated affects in a larger dimension with a view to the next general elections on April 11. “We are in a apathetic campaign, where voters are busy not getting infected, surviving the economic crisis and helping their families. It is a situation of absolute crisis: the candidates are not enthusiastic and Peru, according to the Barometer of the Americas, is the country with the greatest lack of apprehension with the system because corruption is the country’s main problem ”. “If you add this to the corrupted system, then there is greater lack of apprehension with the political class and with all politicians,” concludes the political scientist.

