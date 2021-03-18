Dubai (Union)

Counselor Yusef Hassan Al-Mutawa received the Assistant Prosecutor General in Dubai, Ali Sher Salamov, Consul General of the Republic of Uzbekistan, and during the meeting they discussed ways to enhance cooperation and joint coordination between the two sides in the judicial and legal fields, discuss the situation of citizens and the latest developments, and exchange cordial conversations and topics of common interest.

The meeting was attended by Counselor Khalifa Rashid bin Dimas, First Public Advocate, Head of the Technical Office of the Attorney General.