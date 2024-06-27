The Uusimaa corruption scandal | The police suspect that the shelter was guarded day and night for no reason, the bill is 3 million euros – HS will follow

The Uusimaa corruption scandal|The suspect is a manager who worked in the security sector and a social worker.

Eastern Uusimaa the police informs about the suspected fraud group whose preliminary investigation has been completed.

The police suspect that the security manager of a private security company has misled the social authorities into ordering security for a family living in a shelter, even though there was no need in reality.

The guard lasted a year from November 2021 to November 2022 and cost 3,068,861 million euros.

“There is reason to suspect that the security chief used unfounded, distorted and exaggerated information about the family,” investigation director, crime commissioner Jukka Springare says.

According to the police, the guard was only continued based on the information provided by the security manager.

“In the preliminary investigation, it has not been possible to demonstrate any concrete threat or violent behavior.”

The security manager is also suspected of giving false information as a witness in court in Hyvinkää in 2022. In addition, an unlicensed gas gun and cartridges stored in an unlocked room were found with him, which is why he is suspected of a firearms offence.

I’m cheating in addition, the police have investigated a suspected breach of official duty in the municipality of Järvenpää. There are 14 suspects in this crime.

It is suspected that the social service has ordered services for a considerable amount of money without authorization for the purchase of such a size.

Due to the high costs, the procurement procedure in accordance with the laws and the rules of municipal associations should have been used in the case, which was not used. Therefore, office holders in a supervisory and management position are suspected of violating their supervisory responsibility.

of HS according to the information, the man who worked in the security industry has retired from his duties in 2022. In the fall of the same year, he had been in pretrial detention for about a month.

The Järvenpää municipality’s social worker was also proposed to be imprisoned in the same fall, but the district court rejected the application.

Last week the police said to HS that it was not possible to inform about the case earlier, because it is “such a huge entity that it has not been possible to inform about it without jeopardizing the investigation.”

