The Uusimaa corruption scandal | “Distraction of a large class” – The professor considers the pull revealed by the police to be completely exceptional

The Uusimaa corruption scandal|The Uusimaa corruption scandal is exceptional in Finland, says professor Ari Salminen, who has studied corruption.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. A private security company misled Järvenpää’s social authorities into ordering security services for a family living in a shelter, even though there was no need. The duration of the guarding was one year and it cost more than three million euros. Emeritus professor Ari Salminen from the University of Vaasa considers the case to be a large-scale deception and points out that supervision has also failed the social authorities.

“Real a large-scale diversion”, describes the professor emeritus who studied corruption Ari Salminen from the University of Vaasa.

Salminen refers to a suspected fraud crime entityabout which the Itä-Uusimaa police informed on Thursday.

The police suspect that the security manager of a private security company has misled the Järvenpää social authorities to order security for a family living in a shelter, even though there was no need in reality.

According to the police, several security guards were constantly near the family. The year-long surveillance cost the taxpayers more than three million euros.

The like According to Salminen, large frauds are revealed quite rarely in Finland compared to many other countries.

What makes the case particularly egregious is that the suspect acted in a systematic and planned manner and the case involved large sums of money, he says.

However, it is still unclear how the main suspect himself benefited from the withdrawal that cost millions and what was his motive for acting as he did.

In Salminen’s opinion, the rules of the game and ethics of the profession have also been violated in the case, which also inevitably causes damage to the reputation of the industry.

“This is not a random case of ‘opportunity makes a thief’, but here the morale of the people involved has collapsed.”

Salminen points out that supervision has also failed on the part of the social authorities: they have trusted the security manager, but that is still not enough in itself. Salminen says that he does not want to blame anyone, but draws attention to a system where, for one reason or another, supervision has not been sufficiently accurate.

“It is possible that there has been, but it has been ineffective. Public funds must be unequivocally controlled.”

Public ones procurement is one of the areas most sensitive to corruption both in Finland and in the world.

According to Salminen, the most typical form of corruption is one where “the customer does not know what the producer is doing”. For him, the Uusimaa corruption scandal is a model example of this.

“Public and private joint games are a healthy and good starting point, but the question is whether we can follow ethics, integrity and high morals.”

In HS’s previous story also a crime inspector Sari Malinen The police in Eastern Uusimaa lost the internal control of the authorities.

“It is unfortunate that a suspicion of abuse like this comes to light through a preliminary investigation initiated by the police on its own initiative. If there are no control mechanisms, it is extremely important to consider whether these mechanisms should be redefined,” Malinen said.

Eastern Uusimaa the police announced on Thursday that they had completed the preliminary investigation of the suspected fraud complex. The case will then proceed to prosecution.

According to HS, the suspected Securitas security manager has retired from his duties in 2022.

The police said last week to HS for not informing about the case earlier, because it is “such a huge entity that it has not been possible to inform about it without jeopardizing the investigation”.