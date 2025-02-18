The spectacular ascent that the euro zone is noted in the year, the Eurostoxx 50 exceeds 12% in nine weeks, while the reference index in Europe, the Stoxx 600, is close to 10% annual increase and already leaves all its sectors colored of green in the stock market, except Utilities that are already practically on positive terrain. The set of these companies European They were quoting negative in the year, but now they only have 0.2% to put on positive land this 2025; He is the only one of the sectors to join this Rally of the old continent.

The sector of Utilities It quotes in a disparate way so far this year. At this point of the year there are more increases than the descents, since of the 28 firms that are part of the index that Stoxx collects only nine see descents in their price. The one that highlights is the action of It Itals. Italian gas raises 9.2%followed by Finnish Fortum, dedicated to energy generation, which is revalued 7% since the year began. The third and fourth position are occupied by two Spanish firms Naturgy and Endesa, with increases of 5% and 3.4% this year. The first will present results of 2024 on February 20 and the second, on 27, meanwhile, the Italian group Hera amounts to 4%.

Among the most affected firms in the sector is the Belgian Group Elia, which gives around 14.2% of its price in the year. Meanwhile, the Portuguese EDP corrects 14%, followed by the Danish Orsted, whose Fall brushes 8% in the current year. The Danish firm has been affected in the stock market in front of its counterparts before Trump’s refusal to accept new wind projects in the United States, limiting and delaying its development Offshoreas they point out from Bloomberg Intelligence.

The most bullies of the year

Banking is the undisputed leader at the increases of the year for the European Stock Exchange. Société Générale has managed to climb and reach the first position within its counterparts, by adding 37% in this exercise. Even so, Spanish entities have the best behaviors in the year 2025, Sabadell and Santander score 32% and 30%, respectively, while BBVA rises 29% in this same period.

On the other hand, the retail, But specifically luxury, It is also being the group of companies with better behavior in the year. After having had a complicated year, inside and outside the parquet, a better results have pushed the price of these firms, headed by the Richemont group, the Cartier matrix, with a 32.5% promotion in the year. For its part, Moncler approaches 30% annual ascent, while Brunello Cucinelli and Hermès score 25% and 21%, each. This last firm, the manufacturer of the famous Birkin portfolio, presented last Friday that increased its benefits almost 7% in 2024..