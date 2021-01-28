Quin Snyder is an excellent coach. Their Jazz always, is their trademark, they will be one of the most disciplined, collective and professional teams of the Regular Season. Their challenge is that they also have flight in the playoffs, where they have been losing in the first round for two years in a row, in the bubble after amassing a 3-1 in favor against the Denver Nuggets. Can this year be different? It is still early to know, but of course Snyder is signing a masterpiece with a team that, remember, seemed assaulted in recent months by the chemistry problems of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert (and their steps through the trance of COVID) And that tough elimination at Walt Disney World.

Now the season moves on and the Jazz are the best team in the NBA, 14-4 and already ahead of the Lakers after the champion’s defeat in Philadelphia. Those from Salt Lake City have ten consecutive victories (they were 4-4) in a section in which they have the best attack in the NBA, the fourth best defense and the best rating difference. In which they have trailed only 57 seconds in the last ten total quarters and in which they break triple recordsNobody has scored that many, ever, in their first 18 games (299) and they are the first team with more than 15 in eight wins in a row. On the season, Mike Conley has the best +/- in the NBA and Rudy Gobert, the second. Why all these numbers? Because it’s the best way to explain that the Jazz are better than the Mavericks right now … without Donovan Mitchell as well. With their big star in the protocol by shock, a surprise that came hours before the game, Snyder’s men were unfazed and crushed the Jazz in a game in which the final +12 (116-104) does not explain the huge difference that was between both teams.

The duel had jumped into the air at halftime (69-48). The Jazz went through there with 18 more rebounds (30-12) than an opponent without the minimum energy activated. With a lousy image. Gobert caught more (13) than all the Mavericks. The French pivot also had 20 points, by 22 from Jordan Clarkson and 15 from Joe Ingles, a starter without Mitchell. Gobert finished at 29 + 20 plus 3 blocks, numbers that no one did in the Jazz since Karl Malone in 1991 and his highest score in nearly three years. Clarkson added 31 points and is going for the Best Sixth Man award (18 a night right now) and Ingles signed a lesson (21 points, 8 assists, 7/11 in triples). The two, Ingles and Clarkson, literally smashed the Mavs defense with their pick and roll plays with Gobert. An exhibition, a massacre in which Conley added 17 points and 6 assists.

The Mavericks attended almost like spectators as a shredder passed that is far away, right now, from where they are. Some of those who have been out of COVID returned (Finney-Smith, Richardson, Powell) although Kleber has not returned. With the rotation down lows, the Mavs have lost automatisms, chemistry, and they have accumulated minutes in their main players … and healthy. They have three defeats in a row, they are 8-10 and will play again tomorrow against these same, and right now terrifying, Jazz.

They will have to find new answers in defense, some energy to charge the rebound and more success not to depend on going to a hoop where Gobert absorbed all their attempts. For a few minutes, the Mavs were little more than Hardaway Jr’s shots (19 points) in an inconsequential Porzingis game and one in which Luka Doncic was totally outmatched by an opponent with an excellent game plan. And the one where the knee complained again, as in previous games, something that may have to do with the overexertion that has forced him to play with his team’s rotation made some foxes. The Slovenian finished with 30 points, 4 rebounds and 6 assists, 13/24 in shots and 2/7 in triples. But he was 12 + 1 + 3 at halftime and had seen in that first half how the Jazz’s lead had gone from 8 to 18 points in the stretch where he rested. In the third quarter he piled up 15 points and 3 assists, but the difference did not go down (31-30 for the Jazz) despite the signs of life in attack, too late, from a team that has to regain health (he’s working on it) and compose himself. As simple as that.