The Union Tranviarios Automotor (UTA) threatened this Wednesday with a transport stoppage for Friday if it does not reach an agreement with the sector’s chambers, which could affect the service of short and medium distance buses.

In dialogue with The Uncover Radio, Roberto Fernández, secretary general of UTA, assured that they claim 15 thousand pesos corresponding to the last three months of 2020.

“Yesterday we had a meeting and unfortunately we have not reached any understanding between the business sector and us, because our agreement was until September, and in October, November and December we were discussing it to finish the joint venture of 2020,” he explained.

“We have put a number, the businessmen put another one. In an interim quarter the figure rose, and that’s when one gets angry because it looks like an auction. We want to close the non-remunerative joint ventures that they owe us until December, which is an average of 5 thousand pesos more per month, which would be 15 thousand pesos, “he added.

In this way, the National Board of Directors of the UTA reported in a statement that “a national strike will be held from zero hours on Friday, February 26” in the event of not reaching an agreement in the next few hours.

News in development