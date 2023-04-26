February 2023 marked the 25th anniversary of the first broadcast of the soap opera “The usurper”, which is well remembered for the characters and the stories that involved each of them. Now, fans of the Televisa novel want to know what the cast members look like today. Next, we tell you more about some actors and actresses who participated in the production.

This is what the characters of “La usurpadora” look like in 2023

Gabriela spanic

The Venezuelan actress is close to turning 50 years old. In the Mexican production, she gave life to Paola Bracho and Paulina Martínez. She currently looks like this.

The actress has 2.4 million followers on Instagram. Photo: Instagram/gabyspanictv

Fernando Colunga

The Mexican actor is 57 years old and his performance as Carlos Daniel Bracho brought him to fame. Currently, he is still present in the entertainment industry.

The remembered Carlos Daniel Bracho looks like this today. Photo: Instagram/FerFerColunga

Arturo Peniche

The Mexican artist is about to turn 61 on May 17. In “La usurpadora”, he played the lawyer Edmundo Serrano, who defended Paulina in her fight against lies and usurpation.

Snapshot published by the actor on his official account. Photo: Instagram/@arturopenicheof

Juan Pablo Gamboa

The Colombian actor had the role of Willy Montero, Carlos Daniel’s brother-in-law and Paola’s lover in the novel. He is 56 years old and has participated in different movies.

The actor poses with his partner. Photo: Instagram/@juanpablogamboaoficial

Sergio Miguel

Sergio played Carlitos Bracho, the son of Carlos Daniel. In addition, he participated in “Carita de ángel” and “Serafin”. However, years later, he moved away from acting.

The remembered Carlitos Bracho in London. Photo: Instagram/@sergiomiguel19

Maria Solares

Solares played the small and tender Lisette Bracho. Despite her charisma on the small screen, she was not seen in more novels after her appearance in “La usurpadora”.

Photograph of the actress from 2022. Photo: Instagram/@mariasolaresg

